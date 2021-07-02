What channel is Switzerland vs Spain? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with a set of important quarterfinal fixtures this weekend as Spain take on Sweden at the Krestovsky Stadium on Friday. Both teams won gruelling knock-out contests earlier this week and will have to dig deep to get through this match.

Switzerland pulled off the upset of the tournament so far as they stunned France in a penalty shoot-out to reach the quarterfinals. The Swiss can pack a punch on their day and will need a similar performance to get to the next stage of Euro 2020.

Spain started their Euro 2020 campaign in an underwhelming fashion but have managed to bounce back and score ten goals in two games. The Spaniards pulled off a brilliant 5-3 victory against Croatia in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

🇪🇸 After his blistering finish in the last round, Álvaro Morata now has 21 goals in 44 Spain games 👊



Will he score against Switzerland? 🤔#EURO2020 | @AlvaroMorata pic.twitter.com/1BDXkF6CiG — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 1, 2021

Switzerland vs Spain Team News

Switzerland need to be at their best

Switzerland

Granit Xhaka picked up his second yellow card against France this week and his suspension will come as a major blow to Switzerland's fortunes. Denis Zakaria will likely replace the Arsenal star in midfield and will have to work his socks off against Spain.

Mario Gavranovic scored the equaliser against France and is likely to feature at some point in this game. Haris Seferovic was also impressive on the day and is set to lead the line alongside Breel Embolo.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Granit Xhaka

Spain have a strong squad

Spain

Pedri admirably held his own against Croatia's star-studded midfield and is set to feature alongside Sergio Busquets and Koke for La Furia Roja. Unai Simon made amends for his mistake with a string of excellent saves this week and is likely to keep his place in the team.

Eric Garcia was preferred over Pau Torres in the Round of 16 and Luis Enrique could persist with the Catalan defender against Switzerland. Ferran Torres was one of the best players on the pitch against Croatia and should play a part in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Switzerland and Spain kick off?

India: 2nd July 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 2nd July 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 2nd July 2021, at 5 PM

🇪🇸 Spain step up the preparations ⏰



Who'll have the biggest impact vs Switzerland? 🔜#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/NF8ufXvvBV — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 1, 2021

Where and how to watch Switzerland vs Spain on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of Switzerland vs Spain?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: ITV Hub

Also Read: Switzerland vs Spain Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 45 of UEFA Euro 2020

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi