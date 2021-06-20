What channel is Switzerland vs Turkey? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another set of games this weekend as Switzerland lock horns with Turkey at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been well below their best this year and will need to step up in this match.

Switzerland have not been at their best in recent weeks and slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Italy in their previous game. The Swiss will be intent on a third-place finish and need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Turkey, on the other hand, have endured a miserable Euro 2020 campaign and cannot afford another debacle in this match. The Turkish outfit is yet to score a goal in the competition and has plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

3 - Following 3-0 wins against Turkey and Switzerland, Italy are only the second side in European Championships history to open their tournament with consecutive wins by a 3+ goal margin, after Netherlands in 2008 (3-0 vs Italy, 4-1 vs France). Tone. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/82gAaoFcsz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2021

Switzerland vs Turkey Team News

Switzerland have a strong squad

Switzerland

Switzerland rely heavily on their robust midfield unit and the likes of Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will need to be at their best in this match. Kevin Mbabu and Ricardo Rodriguez play as wing-backs in their team's 3-5-2 formation and will have to be at their best this weekend.

Xherdan Shaqiri is an important creative influence for Switzerland and has a point to prove in this fixture. Breel Embolo and Haris Seferovic are likely to lead the line against Turkey this weekend.

Turkey have a point to prove

Turkey

Turkey also have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need to prove a point against Switzerland. Burak Yilmaz has enjoyed an excellent league season with Lille and will need to translate his form into goals for Turkey.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Cengiz Under will have to be at their creative best if Turkey are to step up to the challenge this weekend. Merih Demiral and Caglar Soyuncu have not been impressive this month and need to take it up a notch against Switzerland.

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Switzerland and Turkey kick off?

India: 20th June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 20th June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 20th June 2021, at 5 PM

Caglar Soyuncu insists Turkey will go out all guns blazing in search of a miracle against Switzerland https://t.co/kocs9Kx2sH — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 19, 2021

Where and how to watch Switzerland vs Turkey on TV?

India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: ITV4

How to watch live streaming of Switzerland vs Turkey?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, TUDN

UK: ITV Hub

