What channel is Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The Premier League is back in action with an exciting fixture this weekend as Arsenal take on arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the famed North London Derby over the weekend. The fortunes of the two Premier League giants have been at opposite ends of the spectrum this season and both teams will have a point to prove going into this game.

Tottenham Hotspur have exceeded expectations this season and are currently at the top of the Premier League table. The Spurs have excelled in the final third under Jose Mourinho and are perfectly capable of easing to a victory against the Gunners this weekend.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have been well below their best this season. The Gunners slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Wolves last week and Mikel Arteta will have to ensure that his team is resurgent going into this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Team News

Erik Lamela is currently injured

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur will have to do without Argentine star Erik Lamela against Arsenal this weekend. Hugo Lloris is also recovering from an illness and remains a doubt going into the game. There have also been concerns over the fitness of Harry Kane, Sergio Reguillon, and Toby Alderweireld but the trio looks set to feature in this game.

Injured: Erik Lamela

Doubtful: Carlos Vinicius, Hugo Lloris

Suspended: None

Nicolas Pepe is suspended for this game

Arsenal

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe was sent off last month and will remain suspended for this game. Gabriel Martinelli is injured and has been ruled out of this game. David Luiz and Thomas Partey are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Gabriel Martinelli

Doubtful: David Luiz, Thomas Partey

Suspended: Nicolas Pepe

At what time does the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal kick off?

India: 6th December 2020, at 10 PM

USA: 6th December 2020, at 11:30 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 10:30 AM (Central Standard Time), 8:30 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 6th December 2020, at 4:30 PM

Where and how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal on TV?

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

USA: Peacock TV

UK: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go UK, NOW TV

How to watch live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal?

India: Hotstar VIP

USA: Peacock

UK: Sky Sports Mobile TV

