Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: 5 key battles to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League features the first North London Derby of the season on Sunday as Arsenal take on an in-form Tottenham Hotspur outfit on Sunday. The Spurs are currently at the top of the table and have been exceptional under Jose Mourinho this season.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been well below their best this season and cannot afford to drop points this game. The Gunners slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Wolves last weekend and are in desperate need of a boost of morale at the moment. Mikel Arteta's side is currently in a dismal 14th place in the league table and need to step up this weekend.

“The table is like that because they deserve it more than us and they’ve done things better than us.” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's admission ahead of North London derby https://t.co/EignFceI95 — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) December 4, 2020

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are two of London's biggest clubs

Jose Mourinho has done an excellent job at Tottenham Hotspur so far and could make a massive statement in the Premier League title race with a victory against Arsenal.

Both teams have excellent players in their squads and will want to make a difference in what is one of the biggest games in England. The likes of Harry Kane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Heung-Min Son will clash with their counterparts in what is set to be an exciting encounter.

#5 Hector Bellerin vs Sergio Reguilon

Bellerin will be up against Reguilon this weekend

Hector Bellerin is one of Arsenal's senior players at the moment and has shown considerable improvement under Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard was inconsistent under Unai Emery last year but has largely improved over the course of this season.

Tottenham Hotspur have reinforced their squad in the summer and signed Europa League winner Sergio Reguilon from La Liga a few months ago. The former Real Madrid defender has found his feet in the Premier League and is a potent force on the left flank.

When you tie at Stamford Bridge but remain on top of the @premierleague pic.twitter.com/aoIbWwwvf1 — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) November 29, 2020

Both Spanish full-backs are known for their ability to make an impact in the final third and will have to be wary of each other going into this game. Hector Bellerin has plenty of experience in the Premier League but will be up against a bright young talent in Sergio Reguilon.

#4 Granit Xhaka vs Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Hojbjerg has found his feet under Jose Mourinho

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is one of the most understated players in this Tottenham Hotspur side and has enjoyed an excellent season under Jose Mourinho. The Danish midfielder serves as the perfect foil to the likes of Kane and Son and has done an admirable job in the midfield this season.

The former Southampton star will have to nullify Granit Xhaka in the North London derby this weekend. The former Arsenal captain has risen to the occasion on several instances in the past and has a massive task on his hands against his London rivals.

Mikel Arteta has used Granit Xhaka as a deep-lying playmaker for Arsenal and the Swiss star will have to get past Hojbjerg on Sunday. Midfield battles between the two London giants are often overshadowed by star strikers on either side but the battle between Xhaka and Hojbjerg is likely to play a massive role in the match.

