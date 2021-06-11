What channel is Turkey vs Italy? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 kicks off with an exciting curtain-raiser this weekend as Italy lock horns with Turkey in a Group A fixture at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to start their campaigns with a positive result.

Turkey are one of the many dark horses at Euro 2020 this year and can potentially cause the Italians a few problems this weekend. The away side eased past Moldova by a 2-0 margin earlier this week and will want to pull off an upset on Friday.

Italy, on the other hand, are the best team in their group on paper and have assembled a strong squad under the experienced Roberto Mancini. The Azzurri scored four goals against Czech Republic last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Turkey vs Italy Team News

Turkey can pull off an upset

Turkey

Turkey have a fully-fit squad at the moment and could give Italy a run for their money in this fixture. Yusuf Yazici and Burak Yilmaz have enjoyed a fruitful partnership for Lille in Ligue 1 and will want to sustain their success at Euro 2020.

Hakan Calhanogly is his side's creator-in-chief going into this game and will have to step up for Turkey. Caglar Soyuncu and Merih Demiral occupy the central defensive positions and will have to play key roles against Italy.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Italy have a few injury concerns

Italy

Italy have suffered a massive blow a couple of days before their first Euro 2020 match with Lorenzo Pellegrini picking up an injury in training. Domenico Berardi and Federico Chiesa are Italy's attacking options and Mancini will have to choose between them to lead the line alongside Immobile and Insigne.

Marco Verratti is also carrying a knock and will likely be eased back into action at Euro 2020. Manuel Locatelli has enjoyed an excellent season and is likely to play a part in Italy's midfield.

Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Doubtful: Marco Verratti

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Italy kick off?

India: 12th June 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 11th June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 11th June 2021, at 8 PM

🇮🇹⚽



As Italy prepare to open #EURO2020 against Turkey, I asked Christian Vieri & Walter Zenga about #ITA's resurgence under Roberto Mancini & their Euro chances.



For @StatsPerform via @OneFootball.https://t.co/9WXSoGX2Lz pic.twitter.com/Al7ql90bdc — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) June 10, 2021

Where and how to watch Turkey vs Italy on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN, Univision, TUDN

UK: BBC One

How to watch live streaming of Turkey vs Italy?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, TUDN

UK: BBC iPlayer

Follow the live blog for Turkey vs Italy here on Sportskeeda.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi