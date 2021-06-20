What channel is Ukraine vs Austria? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another round of group matches this week as Ukraine lock horns with Austria at the National Arena on Monday. Both teams will be intent on reaching the knock-outs this week and cannot afford to lose this fixture.
Ukraine have been impressive at Euro 2020 and have already scored four goals in their two matches so far. Shevchenko's charges have punched above their weight and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.
Austria, on the other hand, have endured a difficult Euro campaign this year and will have to play out of their skins this week. The Austrians suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands in their previous match and will need to bounce back in this game.
Ukraine vs Austria Team News
Ukraine
Oleksandr Zubkov picked up an injury against the Netherlands and might not play a part in this match. Ruslan Malinovskiy and Oleksandr Zinchenko have plenty of experience on the big stage and will have to play crucial roles against Austria
Andriy Yarmolenko has been the standout performer for Ukraine so far and will partner Yaremchuk in the forward line. Ukraine will have to name the strongest team in what is a must-win encounter.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Oleksandr Zubkov
Unavailable: None
Austria
Marko Arnautovic has been banned from UEFA Euro 2020 for his verbal assault on Ezgjan Alioski and is unavailable for selection. David Alaba is set to play in a more advanced position in this match after his subdued performance against the Netherlands. Austria have a full-fit squad and cannot afford another debacle against Ukraine this week.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: Marko Arnautovic
At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Ukraine and Austria kick off?
India: 21st June 2021, at 9:30 PM
USA: 21st June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 21st June 2021, at 5 PM
Where and how to watch Ukraine vs Austria on TV?
India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV
USA: ESPN
UK: ITV4
How to watch live streaming of Ukraine vs Austria?
India: SonyLIV
USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV
UK: ITV Hub
