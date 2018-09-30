What did Eden Hazard say to Daniel Sturridge after the pulsating draw between Chelsea and Liverpool?

The pair has briefly played together at Chelsea when Sturridge was a Chelsea boy

Eden Hazard and Daniel Sturridge both lived up to their names in an exciting draw at the Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Liverpool. Hazard put Chelsea ahead in the first half and reached 6 goals for the season making him the highest scorer in the Premier League this season. Sturridge who came on as a substitute saved the day for Liverpool with an amazing goal into the top corner which was unstoppable for the keeper.

The pair has briefly played together at Chelsea when Sturridge was a Chelsea boy and they seemed to share a joke after full time. Hazard kept talking to Sturridge even in the tunnel and fans across the world were curious to know what Hazard said to Sturridge.

Actually, Liverpool faces Manchester City next week at Anfield and Hazard actually told Sturridge to keep the goals flowing and score one against City. City goes top of the table after Liverpool finally lose their perfect record in this season.

Sturridge, in fact, still respects Chelsea and its fans. It was the reason why he didn't celebrate the amazing goal he scored after coming on. Hazard in his post-match interview said that Daniel's goal was a good one but it hurt Chelsea.

Under Maurizio Sarri, Hazard has been asked to asked to be involved more in the forward play, something different from the Conte and Mourinho regime where Hazard was asked to track back at every opportunity. Hazard seems to be playing with extra freedom and the rumours of him looking for a new club have cooled off.

Salah is having an opposite season of what Hazard is having, with just 4 goals in his last 14 matches. But the good thing for Klopp is the availability of players like Sturridge, Keita, and Shaqiri on the bench.

Currently, there will be a lot of confidence for Jürgen Klopp in Liverpool’s ability to keep scoring goals, to dig out results like these, and to show that they are not depended on just one player.