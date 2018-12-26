×
What do the prime contenders of the EPL need to do to win season 2018-19?

Harshit Rautela
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
217   //    26 Dec 2018, 21:52 IST

Manchester City star Leroy Sane in action.
Manchester City star Leroy Sane in action.

#1 Manchester City FC

The defending champions were everyone's favourite heading into the season because of how impressively they had won the last season title. Adding to that, they had arguably the best manager in the game in Pep Guardiola who can take any squad to a different level. And on top of that, they have arguably the most talented attacking squad in the entire league.

They had started the season in great fashion but now are four points behind the league leaders Liverpool who haven't even lost once this season. Now, Pep Guardiola needs to start making some defensive strategies to ensure they don't give up points. They need to play with freedom and ease and should look at winning every game from now on.

They suffered an unexpected loss with a scoreline of 2-3 against the struggling Crystal Palace at home on Saturday. They look in proper shape but may struggle if they keep up their sloppy defending and concede goal like they did against Crystal Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur FC

Tottenham Hotspur in action in the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur in action in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur have been on the rise for several years now. But the way they have played so far this season, it looks like they are on a mission to prove to everyone that they have arrived and they can win the Premier League this season.

They have been in great form this season and they have been facing the real issue off the field. 'Mauricio Pochettino', the manager of Tottenham is being linked to Manchester United as they actively search their next manager.

This is however becoming a problem for Tottenham. They are being asked many questions by the media related to this topic, rather than the questions related to their outstanding performances in the field. They are definitely moving to a new stadium next season but they could very well lose some of the players if their manager decides to leave.

They definitely need everyone in the club to get their focus on the field. Let the front office deal with all the type of speculation surrounding the future of their manager. It's time players like Harry Kane and Dele Alli shows they are here for the long run.

They have been playing at a top level to be frank. The last thing they would want is for their staff and the players to get distracted. They have a strong chance that they could leapfrog Liverpool and Manchester City to win the Premier League. Although Liverpool and City would have to play bad too if they are too catch those two teams.

Harshit Rautela
CONTRIBUTOR
Digital Marketer, passionate about sports, loves writing and analyzing them, loves Football, Cricket, Basketball and watches every game anywhere anytime possible. Big fan of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Golden state warriors.
