“What he does, he goes so under the radar” - When John Terry named Chelsea teammate who deserved to win Ballon d’Or

Former Chelsea skipper John Terry once expressed his wish to see former Blues teammate N’Golo Kante win the Ballon d’Or. Terry had lavished praise on the Frenchman for his humility as well as his on-field ability.

Kante joined the Blues from Leicester City in 2016 and left the west London club in 2023. The Frenchman was an ever-present figure throughout his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues win several trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

In the 2020-2021 season, N’Golo Kante played a key role in Chelsea’s second Champions League triumph. He was the 'Player of the Match' in the first and second legs of the semi-final against Real Madrid, as well as the final against Manchester City. Towards the start of the following season, he helped his side win the UEFA Super Cup.

Speaking to Stadium Astro in August 2021, Terry said Kante deserved to win the Ballon d’Or, opining that the Frenchman was underappreciated for his work rate on the pitch. The former player said (via SPORTbible):

“Kante’s like 11 players on his own. What he does, he goes so under the radar. He is such a top-class player. I’d love to go see him win the Ballon d’Or or get the appreciation that I feel he deserves. He’s such a humble guy. He just goes about his business and keeps out of any trouble. He’s been a great asset for the football club, and we are very lucky to have him at Chelsea for sure.”

Kante and Terry shared the pitch on 10 occasions during their time at Stamford Bridge.

“It would be deserved too’’ – When Paul Pogba said former Chelsea player deserved to win the Ballon d’Or

Apart from John Terry, Paul Pogba once said that his fellow countryman N’Golo Kante deserves to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Speaking to Eurosport before the 2021 Champions League final, Pogba opined that the Ballon d’Or should go to Kante should the Blues win the famous 'Big Ears.'

“We talk a lot about his [Kante] performances but he has always been as good as ever. I said a long time ago that it would be appropriate, if Chelsea won, for him to win the Ballon d’Or. It would be deserved too," Pogba said (via OneFootball).

It was Lionel Messi who won the 2021 Ballon d'Or, while Kante finished in fifth position. Kante is currently plying his trade with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. Messi, on the other hand, plays for Inter Miami in the MLS.

