What FC Barcelona must do to win the UEFA Champions League

Deku
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.38K   //    17 Jul 2018, 23:37 IST

Football Club Barcelona is a club which is expected to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) every year. Anything less than winning every trophy available is considered to be an unsuccessful season (especially with Real winning the UCL thrice, consecutively). Likewise, the past three seasons have been disappointing.

They haven't made it past the quarter-finals three times in a row now. To call the performance bad is an understatement for a club with standards like Barcelona’s. The previous three seasons have been disastrous. 

If Barcelona want to rise again and win the UCL, changes must be put into effect. Relying on Lionel Messi and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to bail them out, won’t work. It’s time Barcelona step up their game, because that’s what they do. That’s what they’re supposed to do. 

Here are 5 things Barcelona should do to bring the UCL trophy back to Camp Nou. 

#1 Efficient squad rotation and balanced squad depth

Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final
Barcelona need more than an All-star XI

Barcelona is a team full of world-class players, with multiple stars like Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Marc Andre Ter Stegen, who can almost single-handedly change the game. Seeing them put in insane performances week in and week out, makes us forget how human they are. In a long season, where fixtures start piling up when we reach the knockout stages of the UCL, fatigue cannot be evaded. It always will catch up.

In times like this, squad rotation and squad depth are vital. Teams need to make sure their star players stay fresh for the important matches, and that’s a challenge. However, for a team like Barcelona, it is necessary that they continue to win games in the domestic league and cup while having their key players rested. That’s why squad depth is important. For Barcelona to win the UCL, an all-star starting XI won't do the trick; a strong and well-balanced 23 man squad will do.

FC Barcelona appear to achieve the latter with the return of Rafinha, who impressed in his loan spell at Inter. The signing of Clement Lenglet -- who was sensational for Sevilla at the back, and the 21-year-old prodigy Arthur Melo -- who has received appreciation for his performances which resemble that of the legendary Andrés Iniesta, will also prove beneficial for the team. Moreover, if various reports are to be believed, Barcelona will make a few more good signings which will bolster their squad. 

