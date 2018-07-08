What Happened to Arsenal's 'British Core'?

With only a single Arsenal player making the English national team for the 2018 World Cup, in Danny Welbeck, who has only spent 11 minutes on the pitch for the Three Lions, it is time to look back on what has happened to the homegrown youth players the Arsenal fans and football club were once so excited about.

In December 2012, then manager Arsene Wenger revealed his excitement in announcing they had secured 4-5 year deals for a group of promising young British stars in the hope of bringing stability and loyalty to the club after losing key players like Robin Van Persie and Cesc Fabregas who left the club in the previous months.

Now, years on, we look back to see what has come of the 'British Core' that encouraged a successful future for Arsenal FC:

#5 Carl Jenkinson

Carl Jenkinson was touted to be the right back for the next decade at Arsenal FC, and while he is still with the club, since signing in the 2011/12 season, Jenkinson has only managed 38 Premier League appearances for Arsenal in this time.

Jenkinson's demise at Arsenal began with an injury, causing him to miss over 20 games for the club during the 2011/12 season. In the next two seasons, Jenkinson failed to push his way into the starting team, kept out by Frenchman Bacary Sagna, and then sought a two-year loan deal to fellow Premier League squad West Ham.

During his first year at West Ham, Jenkinson managed to somewhat resurrect his career, being involved in 32 Premier League games. But just as things started to look as if they were getting better, he was hit with a knee injury that kept him out for over 250 days during 2016.

His return to Arsenal the year after was a poor one, only managing one appearance for the club in the premier league before being loaned out once more to Championship side Birmingham where Jenkinson has continued to struggle.