Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: 3 Reasons why Los Blancos got humiliated

Real Madrid C.F. v Atletico de Madrid: International Champions Cup Friendly

The first Madrid derby ever to take place outside of Europe ended in a humiliating fashion for Los Blancos who conceded 7 goals and managed to score only 3. What was expected to be an even contest among the city rivals turned out to be a complete demolition of the Real Madrid defense.

Even if the game was just a pre-season friendly, to concede 7 goals is an alarming issue that Zinedine Zidane needs to resolve if he is to bring any trophies to the Bernabéu this season. There are a few concerning areas that needs to be improved for the Whites to re-emerge as the all-conquering team that history has shown us.

Lack of intensity from the beginning

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - 2019 International Champions Cup

Real Madrid conceded four goals in the first 30 minutes, with two of them coming inside the first 10 minutes.

The first goal was scored in the first minute with that being the first goal attempt by any side. Atletico started the game with a lot of intensity but Real Madrid did not match their city rivals' intensity one bit. This has been a problem of Real Madrid for a couple of seasons now with Zidane himself bringing up this issue in his post-match press conferences back in the 2017-18 season.

This lack of intensity from the start hurts Los Blancos, as they concede at the very start of the game and have to spend the rest of the match trying to play catch up. Against teams such as Atleti, who are content to sit in a low block and counter when given an opportunity it turns out to be a huge issue. Real were ripped apart on every counter-attack by Atletico, who looked to convert any ball turnovers by Real Madrid into goal-scoring chances. Ironic considering how Real Madrid has always been one of the greatest counter-attacking teams on the planet.

