What if: Zinedine Zidane had decided to play for Algeria

An imaginary account of what could been been had Zidane played for Algeria.

Zidane captivated hearts with his performances in the 1998 World Cup

The words “what if” is one of the most used and contemplated in the English language. People just love to imagine, to visualise, to dream scenarios that couldn’t find its place in real life. One such scenario, which might have happened in an alternate universe, is Zinedine Zidane choosing to play for Algeria instead of France.

The legendary midfielder was one of the finest players of his time and would certainly have changed the course of the history of Algeria had he decided to play for them. Such is his aura that whatever he touches, turns to gold—and it would not have been any different with the African nation either.

Keeping all this in mind, here are 5 things that could have happened had Zinedine Zidane played for Algeria.

#5 No World Cup glory

Zinedine Zidane is a man who has won everything that a footballer could dream of. Be it with the national team or at club level, silverware followed the mercurial midfielder everywhere he went. However, had he chosen to play for Algeria, the most prestigious trophy might have eluded him.

He might have won the African Cup of Nations with Algeria, but the World Cup is a whole different ball game. With France, he had a good squad with some great players playing around him. At Algeria, however, he would not have had the same kind of quality and, as a result, would have struggled to win the World Cup.

Despite that, his ability to get the best out of his team-mates would have take his team to another level.