What is the best Barcelona XI to take on PSV Eindhoven?

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Barcelona take on Dutch number one PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night. The two met last met in 1997/98 when the result was a 2-2 draw. This time, Barcelona will clearly have the upper hand and being on top of La Liga will surely boost their confidence.

As they line up in a 4-4-3 formation, the following players will surely make up the best possible starting XI for Barcelona:

GOALKEEPER:

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Ter Stegen will undoubtedly keep his place between the goalposts even after conceding a rash goal against Real Sociedad on Saturday. He is the best goalkeeper in the club and there should not be any doubt over his spot in the team.

DEFENDERS:

Sergi Roberto (RIGHT BACK)

Sergi Roberto

Quite clearly the only place where Barcelona has a void after the departure of Dani Alves is the right back position. Ernesto Valverde will surely start with midfielder Sergi Roberto at right-back. Nelson Semedo started against Sociedad but was taken off at half-time.

Gerard Pique (CENTRE-BACK)

Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique is one of the best centre-backs in the world and should be a no-brainer on Ernesto Valverde's team sheet. He can provide headers and score some beautiful goals too. Pique is an asset to any team and Barca are fortunate to have him.

Samuel Umtiti (CENTRE-BACK)

Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti and Pique have formed a good partnership at the heart of Barca's defence with the former providing assistance and helping out with clearances. He should be a clear starter too.

Jordi Alba (LEFT BACK)

Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba and Marcelo are the best left-backs in La Liga right now. Alba can make quick runs on the left-hand side and cut through the opposition's defences well too. He can provide assists and score goals too.

MIDFIELDERS:

Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets is present at the heart of Barca's midfield and provides a cushion to the defenders. He is an excellent manipulator of the tempo of a game. He is a sure-starter too.

Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic is one of the best playmakers in the world. As he showed us at the World Cup, he can be pretty destructive with the ball at his feet. Rakitic is a ball provider and can make beautiful, long passes.

Phillipe Coutinho

Phillipe Coutinho

Coutinho can provide pace and brilliance with the ball. He can be a good attacking midfielder and be someone that Barca's forward line can rely upon. Valverde will definitely be looking towards the Brazilian to create chances for Barca's forward line.

FORWARDS:

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Messi's inclusion in the XI goes without saying. Playing on the right flank, he can be hostile when he has the ball at his feet. Being named Barca's captain has made the Argentinian even more responsible.

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele

Dembele is in fantastic form and should play on the left flank. He rescued Barca with his winner against Sociedad on Saturday and the Camp Nou faithful will be expecting fireworks from him again.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez

Suarez will play at the centre of the forward line and look to put away balls provided to him by Rakitic and Co. He's had a decent season so far with three goals and two assists. Suarez will be expecting to add more to the tally on Tuesday night.