"What a lad", "The real Jamie Tartt" - Fans react hilariously as Jack Grealish leads Manchester City's treble celebrations

Jack Grealish's antics during Manchester City's treble celebrations have been met with hilarious reactions from fans on Twitter.

The 27-year-old has been enjoying the festivities following City's incredible 2022-23 campaign. Pep Guardiola's men became the second club in English football history to win the continental treble.

Jack Grealish was in fine form throughout the campaign, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists in 50 games across competitions. He has been the poster boy for Manchester City's treble celebrations.

The England international has been pictured partying in Ibiza while looking a little run down as the partying looks to have got the better of him. He said during the Cityzens' open-tour bus parade in Manchester that he thought he hadn't slept.

The Sun reports that the treble winners spent 12 hours partying in Ibiza before heading back for the bus parade on Monday (June 12). It is also reported that the English winger required help from Kyle Walker and a wheelchair at the Balearic Island airport.

Grealish is set to represent England in Euro 2024 qualifying action this week. The Three Lions face Malta on Friday (June 16). He will definitely be being assessed ahead of the game.

Nevertheless, fans have enjoyed the tomfoolery that the former Aston Villa captain has been participating in during the celebrations. One fan deemed the winger:

"What a lad."

Another fan compared the Englishman to Ted Lasso TV character Jamie Tartt:

"The real Jamie tartt."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a chaotic few days of partying for Manchester City's number 10:

Jogo Bonito @ufcfooty



Let’s take a look… Jack Grealish has been the star of the show during Man City’s treble celebrationsLet’s take a look… Jack Grealish has been the star of the show during Man City’s treble celebrations 🌟🏆Let’s take a look… 😅👇 https://t.co/7acve4zyRm

PointGod @Point_God_11_ @ufcfooty @hardfootypix Jack Grealish is by far one of the most likeable footballers in the world. It was about time someone showed some personality and not act like a robot @ufcfooty @hardfootypix Jack Grealish is by far one of the most likeable footballers in the world. It was about time someone showed some personality and not act like a robot

Frankie-Lee Stein @sportycinephile @ufcfooty When you spend £100mn on someone just to star in celebrations, that's oil money 🫠 @ufcfooty When you spend £100mn on someone just to star in celebrations, that's oil money 🫠

Manchester City's Jack Grealish played down the pressure of his £100 million price tag

Jack Grealish has lived up to his price tag this season.

Manchester City broke the transfer record to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million in 2021. The English winger had become a Villains fan favorite during his time at Villa Park as the Birmingham outfit were his boyhood club.

However, a move to City was too enticing to pass up and the money on offer was too hard to down. There was plenty of pressure placed upon Grealish's shoulders amid his price tag. However, he played this down when arriving at the Etihad, saying (via The Scotsman):

"It don't put no pressure on me whatsoever. I take that as a compliment. I actually like it, I think it is a good tag to have."

Grealish alluded to the faith he felt Manchester City had put in him by spending a club-record fee for his services:

"I think when you see a football club paying that much for a player it means they trust and value you highly and see so much potential there to work with. I just see it as a good thing. I just hope now I can repay this whole football club by winning as many titles as possible and winning that trophy is all we want."

The English winger's comments have rung true following City's treble this season. He has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and now the Champions League since joining the Cityzens.

