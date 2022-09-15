“What are you lot doing”, “Should’ve started” – Manchester United fans express frustration as Ten Hag leaves out 30-year-old star from line-up against Sheriff 

Manchester United fans have expressed their disappointment at the news that Casemiro will not start in their Europa League clash against FC Sheriff today (September 15).

The Red Devils are searching for the first points of their European campaign following their 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad last week.

Erik ten Hag has decided to make four changes from his previous starting XI, with Casemiro dropping out for Scott McTominay in midfield.

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes has replaced Fred, while Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have come in for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

The starting lineup to face the Moldovan champions looks much more like the side that has won four Premier League games in a row. The notable exception is Cristiano Ronaldo starting up front instead of the injured Marcus Rashford.

With Manchester United's Premier League clash with Leeds United now postponed, this is the club's final game until early October.

However, many feel that despite Casemiro's poor performance against Sociedad last week, he should be starting the clash against Sheriff.

The 30-year-old has only started once for the club since his summer arrival from Real Madrid.

Following the announcement of the Manchester United lineup, supporters took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the Brazilian international's omission:

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United will not underestimate FC Sheriff in Europa League tie

The Moldovan champions pulled off one of the greatest shocks in Champions League history last season when they won at Real Madrid.

They currently sit top of their Europa League group after a convincing 3-0 victory over Cypriot side Omonia last week. With their ever-growing list of European victims, Ten Hag is refusing to take Sheriff lightly. The Dutch boss told Manchester United's official website ahead of the game:

"That is clear. They beat Real Madrid, and beat Shakhtar Donetsk but, also, we know what we are capable of. We beat the number one team from last season [in some respects] in Liverpool and beat the current number one in the league [in Arsenal] so it's up to us. If we perform, we will get the right result."

This is the Red Devils' first ever visit to Moldova and Ten Hag is ready for the atmosphere that will be created at the ground. The former Ajax tactician further added:

"We have to be ready for that but that is, for us, the focus on the game and the job. That is the only thing I would say you have to do, as a job and as an individual."

