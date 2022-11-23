"What is Luis Enrique cooking?" "I'm curious" - Spain fans excited as key player starts in unfamiliar position for 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Costa Rica 

Spain fans are intrigued by Luis Enrique's decision to name Manchester City midfielder Rodri in defense for the side's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Costa Rica.

La Roja face Costa Rica at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday, 23 November, looking to kickstart their campaign with a win.

Enrique has chosen his starting lineup for the clash, and it has supporters excited.

Rodri, 26, is predominantly a defensive midfielder and has been in superb form for City this season.

He has made 20 appearances across competitions, providing three assists and helping Pep Guardiola's side keep nine clean sheets.

However, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder starts in defense alongside his former City teammate Aymeric Laporte.

Meanwhile, Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon starts in goal in front of a back four consisting of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri, Laporte, and Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba.

Barca's midfield trio of Gavi, Pedri, and Sergio Busquets will line up in the center of the park for Enrique's side.

The Blaugrana are represented once again through Ferran Torres on the right flank of the attack, alongside Marcos Asensio, who plays as a false nine.

RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo plays on the left of the three-man attack.

Spain supporters are excited about Enrique's team, particularly the decision to start Rodri at the back.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to La Roja's starting lineup against Costa Rica in their FIFA World Cup opener:

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Is there anything more 'Luis Enrique' than a Laporte-Rodri centre-back duo?

Umir @umirf1 A Rodri, Laporte centre back pairing is incredible. I love that a lot.

Nabeel @NA1907_ Rodri in central defence. Unreal happenings

Daudi Emmanuel @daudi10emmanuel



Will Luis Enrique utilise him as an extra MF in possession the same way Pep utilised Fernandinho vs Arsenal back then



Daudi Emmanuel @daudi10emmanuel Rodri at CB

Will Luis Enrique utilise him as an extra MF in possession the same way Pep utilised Fernandinho vs Arsenal back then

I'm curious

Azpilicueta talks up Spain's chances of replicating their 2010 FIFA World Cup triumph

The Chelsea skipper discusses Spain's squad

Azpilicueta, 33, is excited by the crop of talent in the Spanish squad heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Roja have won the competition once in their history, which came back in 2010.

The Chelsea veteran is eager to add the FIFA World Cup to his trophy cabinet, having missed out on their 2010 triumph.

Speaking about the group of players in Enrique's squad as well as how they will look to stamp their authority at the tournament in Qatar, he said (via Daily Mail):

"We have a brilliant opportunity. We have an amazing group. We will try to impose our rhythm. Then, it's a tournament where you cannot make any mistakes. One where you have to start well and small details make the difference. We will try our best and of course I'd love to add this trophy to my cabinet."

Spain boast a very young side, including the likes of Gavi, 18, Pedri, 19, and Ansu Fati, 20.

Azpilicueta touched on this, adding:

"The team is in a good place. We have young players. I have more years in football, We all have to work together to achieve the maximum... the young players have good motivation, they are in good shape and they have a kind of courage."

