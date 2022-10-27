What Manchester United needs in the January transfer window

Manchester United have had a mixed start to the new season. They have scripted a few famous wins but have also been hammered by opponents on certain days.

New manager Erik ten Hag has indicated that he is working towards a bigger project and his bigger priority is to implement a style of play over winning matches in the current climate.

The Dutch boss is closing in on a top-four spot in the Premier League. The Red Devils have fared well in the Europa League as well.

They signed several key players in the summer. Defensive reinforcements were brought in as Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, and Lisandro Martinez reinforced the backline and the defensive midfield areas. Christian Eriksen and Antony were signed to improve the team going forward.

After a busy summer window, United have done most of their business. However, the team still has some weaknesses and might look to address them in the January market.

Manchester United need a new right-back

Diogo Dalot has been given the nod ahead of Aaron Wan Bissaka at right-back this season. He has shown good composure going forward and great heart while defending. However, the Portuguese defender does come with his fair share of drawbacks as well. Despite being a hardworking player, he lacks the quality that other full-backs like Reece James, Joao Cancenlo and Trent Alexander-Arnold possess.

This has hurt United on occasions as teams tend to target him in high-octane matches. Come January, the Red Devils may decide to upgrade on Dalot in order to better challenge for a top-four spot.

Why its important for United to address their right-back slot

As mentioned before, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have better options at right-back. The likes of Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Reece James, and Alexander-Arnold are streets ahead of Dalot.

In terms of overall composure, the likes of James, Cancelo and Walker are very well-rounded. Going forward, Alexander-Arnold is a big threat against any team.

This puts United at a disadvantage. The Red Devils need better full-backs as it is an important aspect of the modern game.

