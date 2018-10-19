What Manchester United should do to beat Chelsea

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

This is a start to the season that Manchester United fans yearn to forget, but the opening night of Premier League action after the international break could potentially break Manchester United's season, as early as October.

This is a United side that is as erratic, misfiring and low on confidence as they've ever been, and a trip to Stamford Bridge could not be at a worse time of the year, where all love is certainly lost for Jose Mourinho.

Second on the table only by goal difference, Maurizio Sarri's third real test in the Premier League will go a long way in having their say for the title this season, if they best United on their turf. But it could also seemingly end United's hopes of even finishing top four.

However, till the final whistle blows at the Bridge, United have a possible chance of turning around the miserable state of affairs, and here's what they need to do to get a favourable result:

#1 Solid defence

Jose Mourinho's side cannot afford to make the repetitive, avoidable mistakes they've been known for this season.

Eric Bailly has to start, even though he's looked out of touch this season. His performance for his international side could be the key to boost his confidence. Chris Smalling or Victor Lindelof, one of whom could partner Bailly, have to keep it tight and neat, and a lot could depend single-handedly on David de Gea, who's bailed them out so many times, even on previous encounters with the Blues.

#2 Man marking magnificent Hazard

The Belgian has certainly been at the centre of attention this season, and mostly for the right reasons. The left winger leads the race for the golden boot with a series of outstanding performances, most notably his heroics against Liverpool.

He would certainly, single-handedly demolish United's brittle defense if United give away any loose balls in midfield. United fans remember Ander Herrera for his brilliance in stopping Hazard the last time they beat Chelsea, and a similar performance from someone is expected if he's to be kept quiet.

Mourinho knows exactly what Hazard is, having coached him and even compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo in the past; he has to get his tactics right this time more so than ever.

Hazard was brilliant against Liverpool

#3 Big performances from Pogba, Martial and Rashford:

A lot could depend on Pogba and Martial

United's attack should be free from the recent lethargic displays, and a lot depends on Paul Pogba. The Frenchman should win balls in midfield to open up the Chelsea back line, cut forward passes and link-up with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Rashford will certainly take heart from his dazzling showing against Spain and would hope to carry that confidence for his club on hostile grounds, but against whom he certainly holds some cherishable memories.

The full backs will have to press and run at the Chelsea back line, whilst keeping the defense intact with Fellaini and Matic. Fellaini's heading ability is also something Mourinho should look to be utilizing more than ever.

If Mourinho does play Alexis Sanchez instead of Rashford or Martial, his quality in attack and eye to pick out passes could be important, while Romelu Lukaku has to be clinical and show quality in front of goal against his former club.

The Mourinho-Sarri clash is certainly mouth watering but also unnerving, mainly for United fans, who know they're clearly not the favourites going into their biggest game so far this season.

Whilst a decent result could bring confidence and morale for the next run of tough games against Juventus and Manchester City, a defeat could end Jose's Manchester United reign, ironically at the place where he first built his English empire, bringing on long weeks of uncertainty and chaos to the already dismal season, at Manchester United.