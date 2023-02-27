What did Nasser Al-Khelaifi say about PSG and Christophe Galtier after Marseille win? Club president’s opinion revealed

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reiterated his confidence in his coach Christophe Galtier following his team's 3-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

A brace from Kylian Mbappe on either side of a goal from Lionel Messi ensured the French champions sailed through Le Classique and extended their lead at the top of the league table to eight points.

Khelaifi, who was present at the Stade Velodrome to watch his team play, expressed his delight at PSG's result and backed Galtier and his players.

Speaking to RMC Sport, he said (via Get France Football News):

“I am very happy, we played a great match tonight, a great PSG. I have always had confidence in my players and my coach. We really played a great match.”

Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 25th minute with a cool finish into the far post after being released by Messi, and four minutes later, the Frenchman returned the favor by squaring his Argentine counterpart for his 700th club goal.

Messi then set up Mbappe once again in the second half with a looping pass over the Marseille defense, and the 24-year-old nonchalantly converted from close range to level with Edinson Cavani on 200 goals as PSG's joint top-scorer.

Khelaifi acknowledged Mbappe's achievements, while also praising the club's efforts in the match, calling it "the true face of PSG" and felt the result was worth "so many points".

One sore note for PSG was that Presnel Kimpembe went off with an Achilles injury and has now been ruled out for the remainder of their campaign, something Khelaifi expressed his disappointment about.

PSG building momentum ahead of Bayern visit

With two wins from their last two games, PSG are building momentum ahead of facing Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

The Bavarians picked up a 1-0 victory in Paris in the first leg, leaving Christophe Galtier's side to play with a deficit in the decider and needing a win to progress into the next round.

PSG are certainly getting back into form following a period of slump, fighting back from 3-2 down to beat Lille 4-3 the previous weekend before clinically dispatching Marseille 3-0 on Sunday.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who faced each other in the 2022 World Cup final, have combined to score six of those goals, demonstrating their fine run of form right now.

All this holds them in good stead ahead of next week's big game in Munich.

