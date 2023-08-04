What did Ousmane Dembele tell Xavi before Barcelona exit? Report claims to uncover final words from PSG-bound attacker

As Ousmane Dembele edges closer to a Barcelona exit in a bid to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), his reported final words to Xavi have surfaced. Dembele, who has been a part of the Catalan club since 2017, has surprised many with his decision to leave the Blaugrana.

He will soon complete a €50 million move to PSG. Dembele's career path at the Catalan club changed after Xavi took charge in the middle of the 2021-22 season. The Spaniard relied on the French winger and Dembele repaid the coach's trust by staying fit and producing goods on the pitch.

Despite staying out for a considerable time during the 2022-23 season, he scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 35 matches across competitions. However, Dembele is set to leave and he reportedly told Xavi about his decision (via Barca Universal):

“If it were up to you, I would stay, coach. For you and for the fans, I would stay, but this is not the problem."

Since joining Barcelona in 2017, Ousmane Dembele made 185 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists. He could become a direct replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is set to leave PSG in the summer, at the Parisian club.

Barcelona manager Xavi reacted to Ousmane Dembele's PSG move

Following Barcelona's 1-0 friendly win against AC Milan, Barcelona manager Xavi confirmed the media about Ousmane Dembele's decision to join PSG. He further added that the player's decision to leave played a key factor in him not playing against Milan.

Xavi said that it was a pity for him to see Dembele leave as he was taken care of in a great manner. Speaking to the media about Dembele's decision to leave the club, Xavi said (via Forbes):

"[Dembele informed] that he has a proposal from PSG, that he wants to go there, [and] today he has not played for that reason."

Xavi added:

"It is a personal decision. It is a pity, [and] it tastes bad to me because we have taken great care of him."

Dembele came to the Catalan club as a highly-touted prospect and also as one of the best youngsters in world football. The winger, though, never actually managed to fulfill the expectations placed on him.