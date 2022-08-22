"What a phenomenal player" - Ex-Liverpool defender Jose Enrique wowed by Manchester City star's performance against Newcastle

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique was impressed by his compatriot Rodri's performance in Manchester City's 3-3 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Cityzens drew first blood in their game against the Toons after Ilkay Gundogan gave Guardiola's men the lead in the fifth minute of the match.

However, Newcastle leveled the scores in the 28th minute through Miguel Almiron. A 39th-minute goal from Callum Wilson gave the home side the lead.

Kieran Trippier scored a stunning free-kick to double Newcastle's advantage in the 54th minute of the game.

However, Manchester City scored in the 60th minute as Erling Haaland scored from a Rodri assist. The reigning champions leveled the scores in the 64th minute with Bernardo Silva finding the net after getting to the end of a Kevin De Bruyne through ball.

Enrique was impressed by Spanish midfielder Rodri's performance in the pulsating game. The former Liverpool left-back wrote on Twitter:

"What a phenomenal player is rodri."

José enrique @Jesanchez3 What a phenomenal player is rodri What a phenomenal player is rodri

Rodri has been a mainstay of Guardiola's team since his arrival from Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders during his time at the Emirates.

His passing range and accuracy is pivotal to Manchester City's style of play. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the player is getting the praise he thoroughly deserves.

The most fascinating aspect of the midfielder's game is how flawless he can be. To add to that, he possesses immense class on the ball.

Manchester City are now in the second spot in the Premier League table

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

A draw against Newcastle United meant that Manchester City are now in second spot in the Premier League table. They have managed seven points from their first three league games of the season.

The Cityzens secured a 2-0 away win against West Ham United on the opening day of the season. A smashing 4-0 home win against Bournemouth followed before their scintillating draw against Newcastle.

Guardiola's men have only been bettered by Arsenal so far this season. The Gunners have managed to make a remarkable start to their Premier league campaign, having won all three of their matches. Former City striker Gabriel Jesus has proven to be instrumental in Arsenal's recent winning run.

City will welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium next. Their new signing Erling Haaland has started to adjust to his time at the club. The Norwegian is consistently finding the back of the net and making an already formidable team even more imposing.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury