"What a player" - Chelsea legend John Terry refers to Premier League star as the best in the world in his position

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has dubbed Declan Rice "the best player in the world" in his position. Rice has quickly emerged as a Premier League standout. He played an instrumental role in West Ham's win against title contender Liverpool this weekend.

Terry made the claim in a short retweeted post from Rice himself and said:

"Declan Rice is the best in his position in world football. What a player."

Several European clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United, have vested their interest in the English midfielder.

The Red Devils have monitored his whereabouts for as long as fans can remember. Despite being unable to sign him in the summer transfer window, Manchester United have slated Rice as their number one target.

Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek have been linked with a move away from the Premier League. The former has been linked with Juventus and Real Madrid, while the latter might get reunited with former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona.

This makes Declan Rice a prime target for Manchester United. But it's safe to say that the Hammers might drive a hard bargain over selling one of the Premier League's most celebrated midfielders right now.

Declan Rice's Premier League stats are absolutely outstanding

West Ham currently sit in third position and have cemented themselves as serious top four contenders after handing out Liverpool their first defeat of the season.

No player in the Premier League has more blocks and interceptions than Declan Rice.

The English midfielder also tops the lists for passing accuracy and successful passes. It reiterates the fact that the defensive midfielder is able to move the ball around to create attacking momentum.

This has really helped David Moyes' side, who have lost just two games so far, as opposed to Manchester United who currently sit in sixth position and have won just two of their last six Premier League games.

Rice has also won the most number of tackles so far. He has featured in 11 games this season, has netted one goal and clocked three assists.

The Hammers are primed for European qualification this season and would want to extend their lead after the international break as they take on Wolves on November 20.

