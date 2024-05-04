“What player” - Endrick sends message to Real Madrid star after his performance in 3-0 win against Cadiz

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, who is set to move to Real Madrid in the summer, sent a message praising midfielder Jude Bellingham's performance in Real's 3-0 La Liga win against Cadiz.

The Englishman started the game on the bench but came on as a 66th minute substitute for Turkish youngster Arda Guler. He did not waste time getting into the action, however, scoring just two minutes later.

Bellingham fizzed an incisive pass to Luka Modric inside the box, who crossed it to Brahim Diaz at the far post. The Spaniard then whipped a low cross across goal for the 20-year-old to tap into the net.

After the game, Bellingham made a post on Instagram showcasing his signature celebration after the goal. Under the post, Endrick commented, saying:

"What [a] player."

The Brazilian's €45 million transfer to Real Madrid was announced in December 2022, with the youngster set to make the move official after turning 18 in July 2024.

Since then, he has taken the world by storm, scoring in back-to-back international friendlies for Brazil against England and Belgium. He has also been impressive for the senior squad of boyhood side Palmeiras, bagging three goals and an assist in 16 games across all competitions.

Real Madrid will be adding Endrick to their incredible pool of Brazilian talent, which includes forwards Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, as well as defender Eder Militao.

He will also be linking up with some of the best young talents in the world, including Bellingham, Guler and Eduardo Camavinga, among many others.

As it stands, all the signs point towards Endrick being a smashing success at Real Madrid. However, it will take time for him to adjust and excel in Carlo Ancelotti's highly demanding system.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham climbs back up Pichichi leaderboard

Real Madrid midfielder-cum-attacker Jude Bellingham is slowly climbing back up in the race for the Pichichi, which is La Liga's Golden Boot award.

The Englishman didnt take any time adjusting to life at Real after his €103 million move from German giants Borussia Dortmund. He started his season on an incredible run of form, scoring goals for fun in the first half of the campaign.

He endured a little goal drought mid-season, but got back to his goalscoring form and hasn't looked back since. The goal against Cadiz took him to 18 goals for the season in La Liga, just one shy of Girona's Artem Dovbyk, who leads the charts with 19.

Bellingham's next target will be the Champions League, in which Real Madrid are tied 2-2 with Bayern Munich after the first leg of their semifinal fixture. He will be hoping to help them progress and go all the way to lift their 15th UCL title.