"What a player this man is"- Chelsea legend John Terry in awe of what Liverpool star did against Everton

Former Chelsea defender John Terry expressed his admiration for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. He put in a scintillating performance in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday.

The Colombian was surprisingly left out of the starting line-up despite his impressive performances in recent weeks. He came on as a substitute for Sadio Mane at the hour mark and produced a game-winning performance.

Liverpool dominated possession throughout the course of the game but were unable to find the back of the net during a frustrating first half.

Andrew Robertson allowed the Reds' home supporters to breathe a sigh of relief when he opened the scoring in the 62nd minute. Luis Diaz attempted a bicycle kick from a cross which turned into an assist for Belgian striker Divock Origi in the 85th minute.

Jurgen Klopp's side cruised to a 2-0 victory over their cross-town rivals in the end despite a nervy first-half performance.

Luis Diaz's skill and overall performance caught the eye of Premier League legend John Terry. The former defender was in awe of the skill Luis Diaz produced to control the ball on the left-wing just minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

John Terry said on Twitter:

"@Luis Diaz what a player this man is"

Liverpool's latest victory helped them close the gap on Manchester City to one point. The Reds will host Villarreal at Anfield on Wednesday in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side are the favorites to progress to the finals of the competition given their current run of form and the depth they possess within their squad.

Liverpool's incredible squad depth was once again on display against Everton

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

Despite controlling possession against Frank Lampard's side, the Reds seemed to be lacking ideas in the first half. Everton sat deep and were able to handle their attacks with ease. Jurgen Klopp decided to shake things up by bringing on Luis Diaz as a substitute for Sadio Mane in the 60th minute.

Sadio Mane has been in incredible form in recent months, scoring six goals and providing two assists in his last nine league games. The Senegalese forward, however, looked off the pace against Everton.

Luis Diaz has enjoyed an incredible start to life at Anfield since joining the club in January. The Colombian had an immediate impact on the game yesterday, adding speed and trickery to Liverpool's attacks. Klopp brought on Divock Origi in the 82nd minute as a substitute for Jordan Henderson.

The Belgian has made a name for himself by scoring crucial goals for the club in big games and producing the goods in a number of Merseyside derby's over the years. Origi has been a peripheral figure at Anfield this season, making just 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Despite his lack of involvement this season, the 27-year-old was in the right place at the right time in the 85th minute to convert Luis Diaz's bicycle-kick assist. He gave his side a 2-0 lead and put the game to bed.

Liverpool's incredible strength in depth and Klopp's ability to keep their players happy and ready are the main reasons why they are in contention to win an unprecedented quadruple.

