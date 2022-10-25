"What’s he doing? Ridiculous!” - Ben Foster slams Liverpool star for what he did in 1-0 Nottingham Forest defeat 

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has criticized Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for the chances he missed during the Reds' 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Dutch centre-back has been one of Jurgen Klopp's most consistent players over recent years, but his performances have declined this season.

Van Dijk has made 197 appearances for the Reds since joining from Southampton for £75 million in 2018. He has won every major team honor available to him during that time.

GOAL @goal Still wondering what Virgil van Dijk was doing from that free-kick 🤷‍♂️ Still wondering what Virgil van Dijk was doing from that free-kick 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/kDyY3QOYgX

Van Dijk has also scored 17 times for Liverpool. However, he missed a trio of glaring chances during his team's damaging defeat to newly-promoted Forest last time out.

On-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson thrived in the clash. Foster believes the Dutch defender should have taken at least one of his opportunities.

The former England shot stopper nominated Van Dijk for his 'chump of the week' on his YouTube channel, as he explained (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Virgil van Dijk, not for his defending, but for the two headers he has to score. The one save by Henderson is a world-class save, but it shouldn’t even be a save. You shouldn’t have a chance to save a header from that far out, that free of a header."

He added:

“He had one in the first half as well (when he tried to square it to Firmino), what’s he doing? Ridiculous!”

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



The streak continues Virgil van Dijk is now on 70 unbeaten Premier League games at Anfield.The streak continues Virgil van Dijk is now on 70 unbeaten Premier League games at Anfield.The streak continues 😤 https://t.co/JAu0iU2Pyl

Jurgen Klopp in disbelief over Liverpool failing to score against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool are still yet to win in the top-flight away from home this season as their difficult start to the campaign continues. Their latest defeat came against bottom club Nottingham Forest, despite Liverpool dominating most of the proceedings.

Klopp was left to curse his team's luck after the game, as he told a press conference (per Sky Sports):

"How we cannot score from the set pieces I have no idea. It is not that the boys didn't want. I know it, I saw it. The fight, the spirt was there. Everything is fine. We took the atmosphere, all these kinds of things, but who can we blame for not finishing the situations off? There are not a lot of people out there, it is just us."

He added:

"It is a big, big blow for us because we came here and we wanted to get the three points. You look at the game back and you think, how could that not happen? But it happened and that is it."

Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League table and will next face Ajax away in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow (October 26).

Tom Young @TomYoungSJ To be fair to Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool were never going to be able to compete with a side that bought 22 players in the summer. To be fair to Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool were never going to be able to compete with a side that bought 22 players in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes