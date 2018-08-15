What’s hot at Manchester United!

The Pogba-Mourinho Controversy

There were many speculations surrounding Paul Pogba this transfer window that he was going to leave. Almost every football news outlet reported that Pogba was not happy at United and his agent was pushing for a move away. There were even many suitors ready to swoop him away from United with the likes of Barcelona and Juventus willing to offer huge sums.

But that has now cooled off and United are certain to keep him at least for now. That’s the least of concerns for United. Keeping him is a different thing and getting the best out of him is totally another.

Paul Pogba was given the role of captain in their season opener against Leicester City. He also got onto the score-sheet very early in the game, converting a spot kick in his typical way. United went on to win the fixture with a score of 2-1. That was the good part of the fixture, it was summing up to be a good and positive game-week for United just when Pogba gave the media the spark they always look for.

He gave an interview which was half good. He remarked that he gives his best when he is shown trust. He also tipped that he can’t say certain things otherwise he would be fined. Just when Mourinho was looking positive and highly praised Pogba’s performance after the game, you get to hear this.

This brings up a huge doubt on Mourinho’s ability to manage his team and puts serious doubts on his man management skills and whether Mourinho’s positivity which he showed at the post match interview was just for showcase.

Mourinho was certainly frustrated at the transfer business of the club as he was not provided with the signings he had wanted. The club instead, insisted Mourinho to work on the squad he currently possessed and to develop the young players. The club also refused to sell Martial and Pogba.

This hints that club would rather let Mourinho leave, than the players on whom the club has heavily invested in and who are touted to be stars in their near future. This incident means that Pogba has a greater stature at the club than Mourinho or atleast the incident makes you think so.

Mourinho showed a lot of positivity after the Leicester game. This is his last year of the three year contract he signed at the club. His future definitely depends on the results of this season. Not just United’s career but also his further career will be affected if he is not able to deliver the goods this season.

He will also have to show faith in his current squad and play some attractive brand of football to bring the board and the fans on his side who are not currently backing him up. He looked happy and positive after the first game. Will this positivity last throughout the season or is this just short term. And whether Pogba gets Mourinho’s trust throughout this season and if whether he inspires United to a good finish remains to be seen.

