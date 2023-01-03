In the 2004-2005 season, what was the secret behind Mourinho's first English Premier League title as Chelsea won their first top-flight league trophy in 50 years?

Was the team's strong defense and potent attack the reason behind their success? Amidst great teamwork and chemistry, there was one player who was the secret behind Mourinho's first English Premier League title. His performances flew under the radar but played a crucial role in their championship campaign.

The player was also a key component of the team's tactics and helped propel Chelsea to the top of the league. This article will delve into the role that this player played in Chelsea's title-winning season and how he became such an integral part of Mourinho's plans.

Jose Mourinho's secret weapon during his title-winning season with Chelsea was a player by the name of Frank Lampard.

Lampard celebration after scoring

Lampard, who played as a central midfielder for the Blues, was integral to the team's success during the 2004-05 season. He scored an impressive 13 goals in the Premier League, making him the top scorer for the team that year.

How did Lampard fare under Mourinho in Chelsea that season?

But Lampard's contributions went beyond just scoring goals. He was a key player in Chelsea's midfield, providing tireless energy and excellent distribution of the ball. His ability to read the game and anticipate plays was second to none, and he consistently put in top-notch performances for the team.

Chelsea champions league campaign

In addition to his on-field contributions, Lampard was also a leader in the dressing room. His professionalism and dedication to the team was unmatched, and he was highly respected by his teammates.

He also provided 16 assists in the league. Overall, the English midfielder scored 19 goals and laid down 21 assists in 58 games for the Blues this season. He was excellent when Mourinho needed an extra body in midfield to defend deep and at the same time a smart late arriver at the box to score crucial goals alongside his forwards.

Lampard's brilliance came from his ability to pop up at important moments in the game. He kept a low profile in public throughout the season, but kept on adding important numbers to his tally. He was the x-factor which made Mourinho's team deceptively difficult to beat in big matches.

Overall, it's clear that Frank Lampard was a key factor in Chelsea's title-winning season under Jose Mourinho. His contributions in midfield, goalscoring prowess, and leadership were instrumental in the team's success, and he will always be remembered as a key part of Mourinho's "secret weapon" during that unforgettable campaign.

Chelsea vs Hull City

Mourinho's secret was Lampard's input as he played a vital role in Chelsea's title-winning season in the 2004-2005 season. While he may not have received as much attention as some of the team's star players, his contribution to the team's success was undeniable.

Whether it was his ability to disrupt the opposition's attack, provide defensive cover, or create chances for their teammates, Lampard consistently delivered key performances that helped Chelsea secure their first top-flight English title in 50 years.

It is clear that Mourinho recognized his values and utilized them to full effect in his tactics, making Lampard an integral part of the team's success. A success that will always be remembered by Chelsea's supporters.

Lampard went on to become a Chelsea legend and the club's all-time top-scorer. He won all possible club trophies with the Blues and later returned to the team as their manager. He is currently the head coach at Everton.

Poll : Do you think Lampard was very valuable in Mourinho first season Yes No 0 votes