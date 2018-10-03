Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
What Sir Alex Ferguson said about Jose Mourinho when he was about to be sacked at Chelsea

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
News
1.03K   //    03 Oct 2018, 21:32 IST

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Did Sir Alex back him in 2015?

According to an article written by Mirror analyst Jake Polden, Sir Alex Ferguson had detailed message for Roman Abramovich, when he was about to sack Jose Mourinho from the mantle of Chelsea's manager back in 2015.

While Mourinho was coming towards the end of his second term as in-charge of the blues, Abramovich was in no mood to renew the terms with the Portuguese legend; Albeit, the greatest manager in the history of football was one of the first ones to protest against this hefty move.

To be specific, Sir Alex sent a flabbergasting message to the Russian Billionaire, saying that he is making a mistake that he will regret all his life.

"[Abramovich] has to trust and have confidence Jose can turn it around, there is no point in sacking one of the best coaches of all time," Ferguson said back in 2015
"[Mourinho] has won the European Cup twice, he's won the league in each country he's managed it, he's won the big trophies. It would be foolish for him to take that step to sack him. That would be bad management; it is not leadership, that."

Currently, the Portuguese manager is in obvious danger, as he is about to be sacked as the manager of Manchester United due to his failures since the beginning of this particular season. But given the fact that a manager like Sir Alex has backed him once, it truly proves that he still has what it takes in order to rebuild the legacy of Manchester United. Though, it would be difficult for the board to decide if the maestro should be fired or not, as United have lost three of their first seven Premier League matches, and are already nine points behind title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Sir Alex Ferguson Jose Mourinho Football News
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
