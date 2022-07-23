"What the squad needs" - Chelsea legend makes interesting comment on the club's transfers and Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been working closely with new club owner Todd Boehly over the last couple of weeks to strengthen the squad in preparation for next season. The German's efforts have earned him compliments from former Blues head coach Roberto Di Matteo.

Thanks to some smart moves in the transfer market this summer, the Londoners have been able to add two high-profile players to their ranks. They signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for €56 million as well as Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli in a deal worth €38 million.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Former 🎙️ "The two signings so far are absolutely brilliant for the club!"Former #CFC player and manager Roberto Di Matteo has praised Thomas Tuchel's side for the signings they have made so far this summer. 🎙️ "The two signings so far are absolutely brilliant for the club!" 👏Former #CFC player and manager Roberto Di Matteo has praised Thomas Tuchel's side for the signings they have made so far this summer. 🔵 https://t.co/iw0hH3bQ4S

Both Tuchel and Di Matteo were present at a press event in Florida ahead of Chelsea's pre-season clash with London rivals Arsenal. The former Blues coach, who led the club to their first Champions League triumph in 2012, spent some time complimenting the efforts of the incumbent gaffer in the market this summer.

"Tuchel is the best man to assess what he needs and what the squad needs," Di Matteo was quoted as saying by Football.London.

"The two signings so far have been absolutely brilliant for the club. I think they've done very well. Two great players, top quality players. They're already part of a very successful team but the talent and the skills they bring could unlock defenses for the club and it's going be a very big asset.

"Also Koulibaly is a very technical center-half, physical, but he knows how to play out from the back and he's a big leader as well," the Italian added.

In response, Thomas Tuchel also went ahead and complimented Di Matteo for achieving the feat of leading the Blues to their first-ever Champions League triumph.

Who else could Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel sign this summer?

Di Matteo is pleased with the Blues' transfer activities this summer

The Blues are expected to make even more additions to their squad this summer following the arrival of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. According to Express, they could make Sevilla defender Jules Kounde their third signing of the transfer window, having already reached an agreement with the Spanish club.

The likes of Presnel Kimbempe and Allan Saint-Maximin have also been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge. It remains to be seen who will end up joining Tuchel's men before the transfer window shuts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far