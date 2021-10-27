"What the hell is going on?" - Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams Solskjaer for not picking 2 Manchester United stars

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has poured scorn on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for not picking Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard for Manchester United's game against Liverpool.

Besides believing that the aforementioned players should have bigger roles, he also questioned Solskjaer's handling of Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, and Donny van de Beek.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Man Utd signed him for £73m... Man Utd signed him for £73m...

Here's what he said:

"I’m hearing that Harry Maguire’s not fit enough right now but he’s still playing when you’ve got Eric Bailly there. You’ve got Donny van de Beek. Jadon Sancho cost £70m, I know he maybe wasn’t fit at the start of the season but that guy has been brought in to create chances and to play on the right-hand side, which doesn’t work anywhere near as effectively as the left."

He further added:

"But he can’t get a game. Paul Pogba is still the highest assister in the Premier League, he can’t get a game. So you think to yourself, “what the hell is going on and how long can this continue? Jesse Lingard! How’s Jesse Lingard had a season like he had at West Ham and come back and now can’t get into that Manchester United team? He’s one of the best pressers you will see, the man’s killing it for England and killing it for West Ham. Come on man!"

Manchester United's harrowing defeat against Liverpool has left them in seventh place. Incidentally, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting to save his job. According to recent reports, he has been given the next few games to showcase his true mettle.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Ole Gunnar Solskjær completed the training session at Carrington today, Sir Alex Ferguson was there too. Feeling around the staff is the same: he’s staying. 🔴 #MUFC Manchester United are prepared to give him another chance with Tottenham & potentially for Atalanta/City games. Ole Gunnar Solskjær completed the training session at Carrington today, Sir Alex Ferguson was there too. Feeling around the staff is the same: he’s staying. 🔴 #MUFCManchester United are prepared to give him another chance with Tottenham & potentially for Atalanta/City games. https://t.co/fAKASdZG7T

This makes United's game against Tottenham Hotspur potentially the last opportunity for the Norwegian manager.

Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard did not feature for Manchester United in the game against Liverpool

Both players were unused substitutes in the game against the Reds, which has left Wright appalled.

Sancho is perhaps one of the most talented youngsters in the world right now. Sadly, he has started just three of Manchester United's nine Premier League games since completing a move from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo has asked the fans to give Man United time to click ⏳ Cristiano Ronaldo has asked the fans to give Man United time to click ⏳ https://t.co/G6PzN2paoY

Meanwhile, Lingard is yet to start a game for Manchester United this season. He has made noteworthy cameos for The Red Devils this campaign. But Wright feels he should be given a bigger role following his impressive run for West Ham during the 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Donny van de Beek, too, has been warming the bench ever since he made the switch from Ajax. Rumors suggest he is unhappy with the gaffer's treatment and feels unsettled.

So much so that he is looking for a change despite being on a contract until 2025. Manchester United have found themselves in turbulent waters yet again.

They need to up the ante before finishing in the top four becomes a pipe dream, let alone winning silverware this season.

Edited by S Chowdhury