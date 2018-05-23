4 things that went wrong for Chelsea this season

The dip in form of Alvaro Morata, the question mark around Kante's midfield partner, and what the Chelsea board got wrong this season.

Rohit Srivatsav 23 May 2018

Conte's issues with the board and his attitude affected the players

Known to be one of the big spenders in the Premier League ever since Roman Abramovich bought the club, Chelsea has never had a shortage of quality on the pitch.

After a terrible 2015-16 season, the appointment of Antonio Conte at the helm for the 2016-17 season turned their fortunes around, as they won the Premier League with a then-record of 30 wins after deploying his now famous 3-4-3 formation.

The 2017-2018 season began with the Blues having high hopes, however, the season turned out to be disappointing, as they were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16, mounted a very weak defense of its Premier League title and to make matters worse, the team failed to qualify for Europe's elite competition for the second time in three seasons.

Here is an analysis of 4 things that went wrong with the Blues last season:

#4 The Alvaro Morata gamble

Alvaro Morata looks on in a Premier League game against Huddersfield

His strength, speed, and height meant Diego Costa had all the physical attributes of being a success in the Premier League.

While the Brazilian-born striker was prolific throughout his stay at the Bridge, it was his attitude on and off the pitch that endeared him to the Chelsea fans, as it seemed that the Blues had finally found someone to continue the legacy of Didier Drogba.

However, with his repeated tantrums drawing the ire of Conte, that was not meant to be. The Italian tactician chose a rather unconventional way to offload him, and so began Chelsea's striker woes.

Purchased for nearly £60m from Real Madrid, Spanish striker Alvaro Morata had to fill in for the huge space vacated by Costa. The club chose to ignore the fact that the incoming Spaniard was never used as a first-choice striker in any of his previous clubs.

The Brazilian-Spaniard played slightly north of 3000 minutes in the Premier League alone last season, while Morata has never crossed the 2000 minute mark in any season throughout his career. The shift to the intensity of English football, along with the increase in his number of minutes on the pitch ultimately proved too much for his mind and body to handle.

While his abilities were praised throughout the first half of the season, injuries and bad form lead to his woeful fall from grace in 2018. This was probably why the Chelsea hierarchy was more interested in luring Romelu Lukaku initially instead, who has played at the top tier in England for the last few years.

It was also probably why Antonio Conte was desperate to sign Fernando Llorente as a reliable back-up for Morata, with the manager always looking reluctant to use Michy Batshuayi against difficult opposition.

Some of Chelsea's players, Cesc Fabregas in particular, have been open about how the number of chances their strikers have missed has cost them several games this season.