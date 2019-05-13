What went wrong with Manchester United: 5 reasons for the club’s decline

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

If you are a Red Devil, then it is easy to understand your sorrow right now. The club's unfortunate slump is too hard to bear and this might be the most painful time to be a Manchester United devotee. The club looks out of shape, the players seem drained out and the new manager looks clueless. In total, they seem in all sorts of trouble.

6 years back, the fans were celebrating Manchester United's 13th Premier League triumph as Sir Alex bid adieu to the Old Trafford outfit and to football by announcing his retirement. The legendary Scotsman wrote history with this club and his contributions to Manchester United's rich heritage is massive. Sir Alex transformed this side into world beaters and made the fans all around the globe, turn their eyes to Manchester's red half simply because he made them play with flair, freedom and most importantly- a motive.

Ardent Manchester United fans wouldn't have predicted such a drastic fall in the club's stature but here we stand at the end of yet another disappointing season, looking at their squad and wondering, where did they go wrong this time around?

It has not been easy for the Red Devils and here are the 5 reasons for Manchester United's decline:

#5 Compromising transfers

Several signings have failed to make an impact for the Red Devils

This has been the story of Manchester United in the post-Sir-Alex era. Whenever the club is associated with a top target, it all unfolds in a dramatic fashion as they end up signing the next possible option. Compromises have been made in the transfer window and as a result of which United sit at the 6th position watching their local rivals celebrate while millions of fans mourn over the utterly disappointing season.

Many big names have been targeted by the club but their failure to land those players has initiated a plan B which hasn’t turned out to be entirely pleasant for the club. Ed Woodward is the one to take blame for this because he is the man with the powers, who has failed to assist the manager with the quality which in-turn has contaminated this magnificent club.

What used to be a powerhouse is now merelt a top-6 side. The disparity between things then and now is real and amends have to be made because this historic football club is of great importance to its millions of fans.

