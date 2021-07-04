With Manchester United reaching agreement for Jadon Sancho transfer, what will he bring to his new team? 

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho, subject to final medical and paperwork after Euro 2020. Jadon Sancho will arrive at Old Trafford after a year-long transfer saga.

A supremely talented player, Sancho arrives at The Theatre of Dreams with a sizable reputation as one of the best players in the Bundesliga.

Jadon's Sancho's qualities that will benefit Manchester United

Confidence

Jadon Sancho moved abroad at the tender age of 17 from Manchester City to prove himself and this showed the confidence he had in himself and ambition that he has. That confidence and ambition turned him into one of the most sought-after and in-demand players after completing three seasons for Dortmund.

Manchester United will be the club to benefit, but they weren't the only club chasing the ex-City attacker.

Adaptability

Jadon Sancho will bring a number of playing options for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's squad. Sancho is known for his adaptability and versatility in the Borussia Dortmund squad, where he has also played as a wing-back.

Sancho, a natural right-winger, played the majority of his games for Dortmund from the right and has scored 24 goals and provided 36 assists in 70 games (Source: Transfermarkt).

But Sancho is equally good when he plays as a left-winger, where he averages 0.96 goal contributions per game (20 goals and 23 assists in 45 games). With Marcus Rashford to possibly undergo surgery after the Euros, the Red Devils can make the best use of Sancho's creativity and adaptability.

Sancho has also played in a more central position for Dortmund. His dribbling skills, blistering pace and a keen eye for goal can create a lot of problems for opposition teams. He could be used as a CAM at Manchester United if Bruno Fernandes is unavailable.

Ability backed up by end product

Since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, Sancho has a combined goal and assist record of 116, taking into consideration both the league and national team. Although he missed a few matches at the start of the 2020-21 season due to injury, he scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in the Bundesliga in 26 matches.

So with all his dribbling skills, versatility, confidence and achievements for Dortmund, he is the right kind of player that will suit Manchester United. Solskjaer, who knows what the club stands for, prioritized Sancho who can offer just that to his team.

Sancho, who just turned 21 this March, still has a lot of time on his hands and can be a star performer at Old Trafford alongside Rashford (23) and Greenwood (19). Manchester United have the core of a young squad who can go to do great things as they progress together.

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Rohit Mishra