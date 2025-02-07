"Whatever he is earning right now, triple it", "Genuinely insane" - Fans praise Barcelona superstar after their 5-0 drubbing of Valencia

Fans have taken to social media to hail Barcelona midfielder Pedri after his dazzling performance in the side's 5-0 thrashing of Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal. The midfielder played 64 minutes in the game, scored an assist, and won nine duels.

Taking to social media platform X after the match, fans waxed lyrical about the 22-year-old's performance, with one post saying:

"Whatever pedri is earning right now, triple it"

Another post by a fan said:

"Pedri this is genuinely insane."

Another post said:

"Andres Iniesta has got himself a successor and his name is Pedri. One went down as the best midfielder ever lived, the other potentially will too."

Another post said:

"Pedri is undoubtedly the best midfielder in the world. There’s absolutely no argument against it. Generational player."

The final post in our selection said:

"Pedri has both Xavi's and Iniesta's styles combined. This dude is fucking good and flexible"

The talented Spaniard has been with Barcelona since joining the club in 2019 from Las Palmas for a reported € 23 million fee. He has made 176 appearances for the Catalan side, scoring 24 goals and providing 17 assists, helping the team win one LaLiga title, one Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups.

“The games here are difficult. I’m very happy with my second hat trick with Barça." Barcelona forward pleased with hat trick against Valencia

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has shared his pleasure at scoring a hat trick for the side against Valencia. The Spanish attacker bagged his second hattrick for the Catalan side since he joined them in a 5-0 battering of his former side.

In his post-match comments to the press after the game, he discussed his goal haul with the media, discussing the Catalan side and hoping his good form continues. In quotes provided via BarcaBlaugranes, the 24-year-old said:

“The games here are difficult. I’m very happy with my second hat trick with Barça. This must not stop. I come from a path of great discipline and I want to continue like this."

“We thought it was going to be a very difficult game but we were lucky enough to score early. That’s what got them down. I wish them all the luck in the world, I hope they survive because I’m just another fan,”

Ferran Torres has been at Barcelona since January of 2022 when he joined from English giants Manchester City for a reported €55 million. He has scored 32 goals and provided 16 assists in 137 games to help the side to one LaLiga title and two Spanish Super Cups. He is contracted to the club until the summer of 2027.

