"When he has the advantage of the first movement, then he's already gone" - Jurgen Klopp lavishes praise on 'cheeky' Liverpool transfer target

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the Reds' 2-0 UEFA Champions League home win over the Partenopei on Tuesday (1 November).

Kvaratskhelia, 21, has emerged as one of the most exciting offensive talents in Europe in the ongoing season. He joined Napoli from Dinamo Batumi for €10 million earlier this summer. Since then, he has registered eight goals and 10 assists in 17 games across all competitions.

A pacy dribbler blessed with flair and directness, Kvaratskhelia has recently popped up on the radar of Liverpool, as per Calciomercato. The Reds are said to be currently monitoring the Georgia international's development at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. However, Napoli are not interested in offloading the attacker.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Klopp heaped praise on Kvaratskhelia for his technical ability on the ball. He said (via BT Sport):

"He's a good player, really good. Really quick. When he has the advantage of the first movement, then he's already gone. He has speed, he is cheeky. He goes inside and outside, that makes it always really difficult."

Kvaratskhelia, who rose through the ranks of Dinamo Tbilisi, initially earned his name with his exploits for Rubin Kazan. Owing to his 20 goal involvements over two seasons, he was named the Russian Premier League's Best Young Player for two successive seasons.

However, he chose to end his three-year stint with Rubin Kazan earlier this year following the beginning of Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

According to Transfermarkt, Kvaratskhelia is valued at £31.5 million.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside outfit are currently without two of their first-team forwards, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. The former has been sidelined for two months with a knee issue. Meanwhile, Portuguese has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to a calf injury.

Liverpool enter race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

According to TNT Sports, Liverpool have placed Real Madrid and Chelsea target Bruno Guimaraes on their radar. However, Newcastle United have no intention of letting the Brazilian midfielder depart.

Guimaraes, 24, has established himself as a crucial cog in Eddie Howe's midfield since arriving from Lyon for £40 million in January this year. He has been influential in the Magpies' recent Premier League form, registering seven goals and three assists in 28 games.

Liverpool are currently seeking midfield reinforcements, with deadline day loan signing Arthur Melo out for a long time due to a thigh injury.

