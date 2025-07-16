When Andrea Pirlo snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo but picked Lionel Messi in his stunning dream XI 

Italian legend Andrea Pirlo once snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo but included Lionel Messi in his dream XI team in football. He also revealed his preference for choosing the Argentine's former club, Barcelona, while playing football games on PlayStation.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have established themselves as among the greatest players of all time to grace the beautiful game. They are featured in almost every best XI of football, with pundits, fans, and legends of the game bowing to their greatness. Despite having played against both Ronaldo and Messi in his playing days, Pirlo chose only the Argentine for his dream XI team. The Italian also notably coached Cristiano Ronaldo for a season while managing Juventus (2020-2021).

In a 2015 interview, Andrea Pirlo picked the best 11 footballers to have played in the UEFA Champions League. The Italian legend's team included Gianluigi Buffon as the goalkeeper. The defence featured Cafu, Maldini, Cannavaro, and Lahm. The midfield consisted of Gattuso, Xavi, and Scholes. The attack featured Kaka, Messi, and Inzaghi.

Speaking of the legendary Argentine, Pirlo said (via The Sun):

"He has achieved so much, but still I am sure will achieve so much more. I don’t need to talk in detail about what he is capable of. Everybody knows he is one of the greatest ever already."

Andrea Pirlo's comments came in the same year as his first and only clash against Lionel Messi. Pirlo's Juventus faced Messi's Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League final, with the Catalans winning 3-1. Messi won his second treble with Barca that season with coach Luis Enrique on the helm.

When Gianluigi Buffon made his pick in the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate

Messi and Buffon - Source: Getty

In a 2018 interview ahead of facing Lionel Messi for Argentina, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon shared his take on the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate. He said (via One Football):

"They are two completely different players. Messi is more complete, because he starts deeper, has more technical quality and a vision of the game that is worthy more of a trequartista than a finisher."

Buffon added:

"Cristiano Ronaldo, perhaps because he is a little older, has become a killer in the penalty area. Compared to how he was before, Ronaldo preserves his energy more, so he no longer goes out to the flank for a nutmeg or trick-shot, but with one ball into the box he can create a goal."

Buffon has notably shared the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus between 2019 and 2021, recording 26 outings together. Meanwhile, he has clashed against Lionel Messi in six games, winning, losing, and drawing two each.

