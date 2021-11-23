"When you find a player like that, you have a diamond in your hands" – Pep Guardiola hails “consistent” Manchester City star

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Joao Cancelo for his recent performances at Manchester City. The Portuguese star has been in top form and has contributed in attack and defense.

Cancelo has played as a left-back this season, with Benjamin Mendy imprisoned and Oleksandr Zinchenko having issues on and off the pitch. The former Juventus star has been doing well in his new role and has been helping Manchester City compete in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola was speaking to the media ahead of their Champions League game against PSG and he could not stop himself from praising Cancelo. He said:

"[Joao Cancelo] can use both legs perfectly. His natural position is right but he is adapting very well on the left now. When one player arrives from another culture, he needs time to adapt, even myself needed time. The way we wanted to play, he needed time. Sometimes you are patient, sometimes not."

He further added:

"But Joao since he arrived he played good but he has one huge quality - he loves playing football! When you find a player like that, like Riyad [Mahrez], Phil [Foden] is like this - you have a diamond in your hands. Most players like football but these three players I mentioned are like little boys playing in the street or in school. This is great. That is why Joao is consistent in his game."

The manager went on to compare Cancelo with Philipp Lahm and Dani Alves and added:

"Like now he plays like Philip [Lahm] did in Bayern when we were together. Philipp Lahm is the best player I've ever seen in my entire life at being a full-back moving inside. But Joao, like Dani Alves has the quality."

Manchester City have some tricky fixtures in the upcoming weeks

Manchester City face PSG this week in the Champions League before taking on West Ham United and Aston Villa in the Premier League next.

They could seal their place in the Round of 16 with a win over the Ligue 1 side on Wednesday. But they are three points behind Chelsea in the league.

Pep Guardiola will be looking to make the most of his squad in the festive period and overtake Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

