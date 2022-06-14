“When I arrived I asked about the available numbers” – Aurelien Tchouameni opens up on why he decided to wear no.18 at Real Madrid

New Real Madrid signing Aurelien Tchouameni has opened up about why he chose the number 18 shirt.

The 22-year-old midfielder has moved to the Bernabeu from Monaco for the biggest transfer fee of the summer so far, with Marca claiming that the French international could cost Los Blancos €100 million.

Tchouameni was reportedly one of the most sought-after defensive-midfielders in European football following an exceptional season in Ligue 1. He will take the number 18 shirt at Real Madrid, which was recently vacated by Gareth Bale.

The midfield starlet was number 8 at Monaco, but when asked why he picked 18 at his press-conference presentation, he told reporters (as per Mundo Deportivo):

"The number eight is worn by Toni Kroos. When I arrived I asked about the available numbers and I chose number 18 because it is the most similar to number 8, which is the one I have always worn in my clubs and in my national team."

Tchouameni will certainly face a battle to start for Carlo Ancelotti's side next season, with Real Madrid boasting midfield superstars such as Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro. The likes of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga are also taking quick strides to become first-team regulars.

Aurelien Tchouameni claims he spoke to other teams before signing for Real Madrid

The French international has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation, with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also heavily linked with the midfielder.

However, during his opening press-conference in the Spanish capital, he claimed that once he knew the Galacticos were interested, he didn't give it a second thought.

As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Tchouameni claimed:

"I am very happy to be here. It is a dream to sign for Madrid, it is the best club in the world. We are going to work to continue the history of the club."

He added:

"I was able to choose, but when I found out that Madrid was interested I didn't think about it for a minute. I want to leave a mark on football and this club is the best decision for me."

The former Monaco star also claimed:

"I had spoken with other teams and when Madrid knocked on my door I did not hesitate. I spoke with my club, my agent to reach a good agreement for everyone and now I am happy to be here."

Tchouameni made 50 appearances for Monaco last season as they finished third in Ligue 1 and secured Champions League football. The youngster also has 12 French senior caps, after making his debut in September 2021.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“Camavinga told me: you have to join us at Real, come there!”. Tchouaméni: “Kylian Mbappé spoke to me, and asked me if I could come to Paris… but I told him I want to join Real Madrid, my choice was always Madrid - he understood my decision, he’s happy for me”.“Camavinga told me: you have to join us at Real, come there!”. Tchouaméni: “Kylian Mbappé spoke to me, and asked me if I could come to Paris… but I told him I want to join Real Madrid, my choice was always Madrid - he understood my decision, he’s happy for me”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid“Camavinga told me: you have to join us at Real, come there!”.

