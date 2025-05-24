"When I go club to club" - Jose Mourinho's comments on Scott McTominay resurface as ex-Manchester United star helps Napoli win Serie A title

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho once referred to Scott McTominay as 'my boy.' The Scottish midfielder broke into the Red Devils first team under the Portuguese before rising to prominence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
However, Manchester United let him go last summer, with Napoli reportedly paying £25.7m for his signature. It proved to be a bargain, as the 28-year-old has helped Antonio Conte's team win the league title while also winning the Serie A 'Player of the Year' award.
In their last league game, played on Friday (May 23), Napoli beat Cagliari 2-0 to surpass Inter Milan's points tally and win the league. Milan finished the season with 81 points, while the champions have 82 points.
Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' in February last year, Jose Mourinho said he loved coaching McTominay.
"The players that I most enjoyed [coaching] were the ones that gave me everything. Everything. The ones that I felt they couldn't give anything more than what they gave, these are my players," Mourinho said (via talkSPORT).
He continued:
"Then if you want to, kind of, preferred… I don't want to be unfair to people and I will be unfair but when you play a kid, the kid becomes your kid for life. That is always my feeling."
He concluded:
"So I look to Raphael Varane [at Real Madrid] now at the end of his career, he is my kid. When I look to Scott McTominay, [Paul] Pogba on the bench, play Scott McTominay in Champions League against Sevilla, he is my boy. When I go club to club, I find my boys and they are always going to be my boys."
Scott McTominay registered 29 goals and eight assists from 255 games across competitions for Manchester United. The 28-year-old has scored 13 times and set up six more from 36 games this season for Napoli.
How many trophies did Jose Mourinho win at Manchester United?
Jose Mourinho took charge of Manchester United in the summer of 2016 as Louis van Gaal's replacement. The Portuguese manager went on to guide the Red Devils to the Community Shield, the Europa League, and the EFL Cup that season.
In the following campaign, his team finished second in the league table, 19 points behind champions Manchester City. However, things went haywire in his third season at Old Trafford, and Manchester United ultimately opted to part ways with Mourinho in December 2018.
By then, the Portuguese had registered 84 wins and 28 defeats from 144 games across competitions for the Red Devils, managing a 58.33% win ratio. Jose Mourinho is currently in charge of Turkish club Fenerbahce, having taken over last summer.