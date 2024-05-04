When injured Marco Reus sent text message to best friend Mario Gotze for heart-warming tribute after FIFA World Cup triumph with Germany

Borussia Dortmund talisman Marco Reus sent a text message to Mario Götze for his heart-warming gesture during celebrations after winning the World Cup in 2014.

The 34-year-old's career has been plagued with injuries ever since he arrived on the scene. Sadly, Reus, who was 25 years old back then, suffered an ankle ligament injury that shattered his dream of playing in the World Cup.

However, another German who ultimately scored the winner against Argentina, held up Marco Reus' number 11 jersey as the German team lifted the trophy.

Götze, who had found himself warming the bench under then-manager Joachim Löw in the final, came on as a substitute before the end of regulation time.

In the 113th minute of the game, the 31-year-old controlled an Andre Schurrle cross with his chest and slotted one home to secure the victory for Germany.

After the picture of him holding up Marco Reus' jersey went viral, Gotze received a text from him that said:

"Thank you to my bro for the gesture."

Germany entered the knockout stages of the World Cup after ending the group stages as table toppers. They defeated Algeria 2-1 in the second round before eliminating France 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Joachim Löw's men played the semi-final game of their lives as they ran past Brazil's defence scoring seven goals, winning 7-1.

Marco Reus to leave Borussia Dortmund

The German will leave the Yellow Wall after 12 enthralling years at the club. In the last decade and more, the 34-year-old has cemented himself as one of the most prolific attacking midfielders to have played the game.

Reus has 168 goals in 424 appearances for the club since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012.

If everything goes his way, Marco Reus will play the Champions League final as his last game in Dortmund's jersey. The German side have moved an inch closer to that dream after beating PSG 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-finals of the competition.

Here's what the midfielders said after announcing that he'll be leaving at the end of the season:

"I already know now that I will find it difficult to say goodbye at the end of the season. And yet I'm happy that there is now clarity and that we can focus fully on the very important final games that we still have to play."

"We have a big objective in our sights that we all want to achieve together. To do so, we will need every single one of our unbelievable fans, to whom I would like to express my sincere thanks for their unbelievable support over the years."

Dortmund, who last won the Bundesliga in 2012, currently occupy the fifth spot in the competition. They next face Augsburg on May 4, Saturday.