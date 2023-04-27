"When the level rises in the Champions League, nothing" - Jerome Rothen accuses Lionel Messi of being a flat-track bully for PSG

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jerome Rothen has criticized Lionel Messi for failing to perform in the big games. Speaking to Goal, the Frenchman claimed that the Argentine's performances in Ligue 1 do not matter as he has not made a difference in crunch games.

Rothen said:

“He came to PSG with tears and he will leave with the frustration of not having been able to revalue his salary . For me, he has not marked the history of PSG. It is a disappointment, another one. had a lot. I am extremely disappointed with his attitude, his performance and this information ", added Jérôme Rothen.

The former France international considers that his season is not up to his expectations: "I don't care if he has 15 or 20 assists. If you make your assists in matches that count less than the big games, where we expected you, it's not the same thing. When the level rises in the Champions League, nothing".

"In the group stage, when it was tough against Benfica and PSG didn't win a game, we didn't see a great Leo Messi. Against Juve, and it wasn't the great Juve, that was not a great Leo Messi. The match that matters, against Bayern Munich, we did not see a great Leo Messi," concluded Jérôme Rothen.

In his two years in the French capital, the 35-year-old has been unable to inspire PSG to a Champions League victory. In both seasons, the Ligue 1 giants were knocked out in the Round of 16; to Real Madrid last year and Bayern Munich this year.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, it looks unlikely that the attacker will extend his stay with PSG.

PSG looking to sign Tottenham superstar to convince Messi to stay

PSG have displayed an interest in Harry Kane.

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane; a move they believe could help them extend Lionel Messi's contract. According to a report from Alfredo Martinez, the Argentine is unconvinced of Les Parisiens' sporting project and thus they want to sign Kane to keep hold of the 35-year-old.

The 29-year-old England striker's contract with Spurs is set to expire in the summer of 2024. While he has publicly expressed his desire to stay with the North London side, multiple top clubs have displayed an interest in signing him.

However, with each passing day, it looks unlikely that Messi will continue at PSG. He looks set for a reunion with Barcelona as the Blaugrana prepare an offer for him.

