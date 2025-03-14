When Liverpool star named Jordan Henderson when asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to play alongside in 2020. However, the Englishman gave a surprising answer to the question by picking former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson over the two football icons.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold reached 1 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) in February 2020, he did a Q&A with his fans. In the post, a fan asked:

"#AskTrent would you rather play with messi or ronaldo?"

Alexander-Arnold replied:

"Hendo"

Jordan Henderson was the captain of Liverpool in 2020, when the Reds also won the Premier League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. He left the Merseyside outfit in July 2023 to join the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson then joined Ajax on a free transfer after Al-Ettifaq agreed to end his three-year deal after just six months. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract with the Reds will expire at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, and he's yet to sign a new deal.

Omar Al Somah backs Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi, Pele and Maradona

Al-Nassr v Esteghlal - AFC Champions League - Source: Getty

Syrian attacker Omar Al Somah has backed Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate over Lionel Messi, Pele and Maradona. The second-highest goalscorer in Saudi Pro League history, the Syrian forward has enjoyed a stellar career in the Middle East.

Backing the Portuguese superstar, Al Somah billed Ronaldo as the greatest player in history and lauded his longevity and goal-scoring ability. The Al-Orobah forward said (via BOLAVIP):

"For me, Ronaldo is the greatest player in the world and in football history. What he has done in football... At 40 years old, he is still scoring goals that 20-year-olds can't. No one should be offended by this - it's just my opinion. "

He added:

But Ronaldo is the greatest ever, with all due respect to Pele, Maradona, Messi, Zidane... He is a complete player. Everything you need in a footballer, you find in Cristiano."

Last month, Cristiano Ronaldo dubbed himself as the most complete football player in history, and Omar Al Somah's statement has come in support of the former Real Madrid star.

