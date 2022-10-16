“When you look at Haaland now, that’s what Salah was doing in his first season” – Jamie Carragher explains why he has ‘no problem’ with Liverpool superstar despite people questioning him

Jamie Carragher has defended Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, despite the Egyptian's recent drop in form.

Salah started last season in stunning form and was at one point dubbed by many as the best player in the world. He has netted just twice in eight Premier League encounters this season, with Liverpool enduring a difficult start to the campaign.

The Reds currently sit in 11th position in the league table, with eight points from as many games, ahead of their clash with Manchester City. The Cityzens have Erling Haaland in their ranks.

The Norwegian superstar has scored 20 times in his first 13 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues. Carragher recalled when Salah was in a similar vein of form for the Reds in his first year in 2017-18.

The Liverpool legend told the Essential Football podcast on Sky Sports (as quoted by HITC Sport):

“I’ve got no problem with Mo Salah right now. A lot of people are looking at his actual position, is he getting in enough goalscoring positions? So, it will be interesting to see if his role changes.

"I don’t think Klopp has changed his role, but he’s not getting in as many dangerous positions. People are questioning Mo Salah because he’s set those standards, but when you look at Haaland now, that’s what Salah was doing in his first season."

Salah Central @SalahCentral



No player has been involved in more in that time



#LIVMCI Since the start of 2017/18, Mohamed Salah has been involved in 13 goal contributions (8 goals and 5 assists) against Manchester City.No player has been involved in more in that time Since the start of 2017/18, Mohamed Salah has been involved in 13 goal contributions (8 goals and 5 assists) against Manchester City. No player has been involved in more in that time😳 #LIVMCI https://t.co/KovbuumHUQ

Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool will have renewed confidence following huge Champions League victory

While Liverpool haven't been in top form this term, they hammered Rangers 7-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (12 October).

Salah came on as a substitute and scored the fastest hat-trick in the competition's history in just 6 minutes and 12 seconds. Ferdinand believes this will do the team's confidence a world of good.

The Manchester United and England legend told BT Sport (as per The Mail):

"I don’t think they’re as far away as people are making out. You saw today, Mo Salah, he may have been a little off form, but he comes on today and gets a hat-trick.

"I think the important thing today is the individual moments in this game that could switch from people lacking confidence to going, 'I feel like I’m back again.'"

Ferdinand continued:

"And it doesn’t matter who it’s against, putting the ball in the back of the net, all it does is breed confidence, whether it’s a tap-in or a worldie.

"He (Salah) managed to get three today. Firmino managed to get two. I’m sure those players will be heading into this next game against Man City bouncing with confidence."

