"When you look at him" - Pundit reveals why Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is frustrated with Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is frustrated with Manchester City because of Eling Haaland's meteoric rise in the Premier League this season. This is according to talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor, who made the claim in response to the German tactician's recent rant concerning City's transfer activities.

Liverpool and Manchester City faced each other in the Premier League on Sunday, October 16, with the Reds coming out on top with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Ahead of the encounter, Jurgen Klopp took a shot at Pep Guardiola's side's financial advantage during his press conference.

🗣"Nobody can compete with Man City. You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market, no matter what he cost."



Liverpool Echo quoted the German as saying:

“Nobody can compete with City. You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market. No matter what it costs.

“Liverpool can not act like them. It is not possible, not possible."

Reacting to those comments, talkSPORT pundit Agbonlahor explained that Klopp is simply frustrated by how good Erling Haaland has been since joining City in the summer.

“When you look at him, maybe he is frustrated at how good Haaland has done because if you look at both squads, Liverpool have been fighting Manchester City, going toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the last three, four seasons," the Englishman said on talkSPORT in quotes carried by CaughtOffside.

“In the summer, Haaland has come to City and Nunez has gone to Liverpool, but it is not as if City went out and bought more players.

“I’m looking at it and I’m thinking, is it more frustration from Klopp at how good Haaland’s done and how Nunez hasn’t," Agbonlahor added.

Jurgen Klopp on facing Erling Haaland:



"Like always, when you play against the best striker in the world at the moment, you have to make sure he doesn't get many balls. But City have other world class players. It's a football problem and we try to find solutions."

It is worth noting that Haaland has been a huge revelation in the Premier League since joining City this season.

So far, the Norwegian has recorded 15 goals and three assists to his name in 10 appearances in the English top flight, earning a lot of praise for his brilliant start and sending fear into opposition defenders.

How Liverpool and Manchester City rank in the Premier League table right now

Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm this season.

Following their 1-0 triumph over City on Sunday, the Reds have now climbed to eighth spot in the table with 13 points in nine games. They have recorded three victories, four draws and two defeats to their name in the English top flight so far.

Pep Guardiola's men, meanwhile, maintain their second spot in the table, tied at 23 points with third-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The Cityzens have won seven, drawn two and lost one of their 10 games in the division since the campaign kicked off.

