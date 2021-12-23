"When you pee after the game, it looks like you're bleeding" - Ander Herrera on PSG pre-match smoothie

PSG midfielder Ander Herrera has given an insight into the team's pre-match diet which is supposed to give them a boost before heading out for a match. While speaking to futbolemotion on an Instagram live recently, the Spaniard revealed that PSG stars are given a beetroot smoothie that has been scientifically proven to improve performance levels.

He later joked that the drink also comes with a surprise while relieving oneself, which frightens players a bit after their first drink. He said:

"When you pee after the game, it looks like you're bleeding because it's so strong. The first day you say, 'Damn, I'm bleeding.' But then you remember that you had the beetroot."

The 32-year-old is not a fan of the drink despite its apparent advantages and even labeled it 'disgusting'.

However, the beetroot drink has surely worked its magic for PSG this season with the side currently 13 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table and into Round of 32 of the French Cup.

The Parisians were beaten to the league title by Lille last season, ending their four-year reign. However, they have reasserted their dominance with a blistering run led by the goalscoring brilliance of Kylian Mbappe.

PSG losing early momentum with disappointing results of late

PSG's healthy lead in the league is largely down to a blistering start which saw them romp to 13 wins from the opening 15 games of the season. However, Mauricio Pochettino's side have received a lot of flak for their disappointing performances as of late.

The French giants have drawn thrice in their last four games, including a late 1-1 stalemate with 19th-placed Lorient on Wednesday.

Mauro Icardi saved them the blushes with a 91st-minute equalizer as Sergio Ramos also saw his first red in PSG colors. With reports of a fall-out in the dressing room also doing the rounds, all does not appear to be well in the PSG camp and the Christmas break could not have come any sooner.

PSG return to action on 4 January in the French Cup against Vannes before they face Lyon in the league six days later.

