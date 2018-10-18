×
When was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo started a season with such few goals?

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Feature
11   //    18 Oct 2018, 04:33 IST

The former Real Madrid legend needs to score more goals.
The former Real Madrid legend needs to score more goals.

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has never struggled at the beginning of a season, but after a move to Italy, Ronaldo was expected to break numerous records, as he did in LaLiga, with over 450 goals for Los Blancos, but the Portuguese forward isn't quite delivering in terms of scoring the goals that are necessary. With only 4 goals in 9 appearances in both the Champions League and Serie A, Ronaldo hasn't really adapted to the way Juventus align themselves on the pitch.

With the likes of Piatek and Insigne, who stand at the top of the top scorer's list, and Lionel Messi giving it all in the Champions League, Ronaldo is definitely nowhere to be found.

Ronaldo scored a whopping 44 goals in 44 appearances the very last season, but a red card against Valencia in the Champions League has hindered his goal-scoring exploits in his favourite competition.

However, the last time Ronaldo had a similar goal-scoring record was back in the 2015/16 season with Real Madrid, where he scored just one goal in 6 league games, a mistake that he repaired later in the league.

He also started the 2017-18 season, his last with Real Madrid, very slowly, owing to a suspension that had him miss the first five games of the league.

In addition to this, his very first season at Manchester United back in 2003 was one of the years when the former European Cup winner scored 6 goals in over 40 appearances throughout the season, and there haven't been many such instances when Ronaldo started a season at the Old Trafford in this manner.

With a long season up ahead, Ronaldo has a lot to cope up with. Given the fact that his suspension from the Champions League will have an effect on his personal scoresheet, his form may not be what it was last season, but it looks like his recent improvements can help him resurrect.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo can never be written off, it is highly likely that he will turn this around also, like he has umpteen times in his career before.

