Will this be another trophyless season for Manchester United? 

When you are a football team named Manchester United, there is an expectation to win something every single season.

However, some might argue that since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure from the club in 2013, Manchester United as a team was given more time to rebuild after the end of a hugely successful era under the Scotsman. Along with that, the expectation to win things came down initially.

The only trophies that United have won post-Ferguson are an FA Cup under Louis van Gaal in 2015-16 and a League Cup and a Europa League in Mourinho's first season at the club.

However, 3 trophies in almost 8 years, none of which have been the Premier League Trophy, for a club like Manchester United is just not good enough. The Red Devils have nothing to show for their current stint under Ole Gunnar Solskjær yet and have been trophyless for almost 4 years now.

United are currently 2nd in the Premier League Table and 12 points behind league-leaders Manchester City, who show no signs of slowing down. The gap in quality from their noisy neighbors is something which might frustrate quite a few United fans.

The frustration isn't unwarranted given that United have failed to show ambition in their matches against the traditional 'Big 6' taking a no-risk strategy in those games and defending deep while relying on counter-attacks. This hasn't helped them close the gap on City though.

If you happen to ask an optimistic United supporter about their thoughts on United, chances are that they'll say not everything is doom and gloom for the Red Devils. They are unbeaten away from home in the league so far, are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and in the Last-16 of the Europa League.

However, there are no guarantees in football. The FA Cup will not be easy to win given that CIty and Chelsea are still in the competition and Manchester United have what might be a tricky quarter-final against Leicester City.

The same can be said about Manchester United's Europa League Round of 16 draw where they will face a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-inspired AC Milan over two legs. Their league position isn't safe either with Leicester, Chelsea, West Ham and Liverpool breathing down their necks.

If things don't go well for Manchester United, this might as well be yet another underwhelming trophyless season for the once ever-dominant side of English football.