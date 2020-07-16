When will the transfer window begin and end for La Liga and the Premier League?

The Premier League and English Football League (EFL) transfer window will be open from June 27, 2020, and will end on October 5, 2018. This is, however, subject to approval from FIFA.

The window will open a day after the conclusion of the current Premier League season and will end around ten weeks later. The end date would be three weeks after the proposed September 12, 2020 start of the next Premier League season.

La Liga is yet to officially confirm its dates for the transfer window. However, it is expected to commence after the last matchday of the season, scheduled for July 18, 2020. UEFA's current mandate requires players to be registered before October 6, 2020, and thus the window is likely to remain open until October 5, 2020, like the Premier League.

Premier League & EFL summer transfer window set to open for 10 weeks between July 27 and October 5. There will be also a domestic-only window on October 5-16.#PL #EFL pic.twitter.com/3ysCYXWv1b — SBOBET (@SBOBET) July 15, 2020

Premier League transfer window opens on June 27

Premier League teams can register new players from June 27, 2012, and the window will be open until three weeks into the new season. Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the window had to be shifted from its original dates between July 1, 2020, and September 1, 2020.

Werner is set to move to Chelsea ahead of the 2020/21 campaign

The transfer window dates are regulated by the Football Association and allow up to 12 weeks from the first day of registration. UEFA wants players to be registered for UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League before October 6, 2020. Hence, all Leagues involved in European competition are likely to end their transfer window on or before the date.

However, the EFL window is set to continue until October 16, 2020. The clubs want to use the full extent of FIFA's total allocation of 12 weeks, thus allowing Championship clubs to buy and loan players from the Premier League after October 5, 2020.

Premier League clubs have agreed to a 10-week summer transfer window, which will open on July 27 and run until October 5. The 2020-21 season is due to begin a month later than scheduled in September. The transfer window will open the day after the season ends, the league said Wed pic.twitter.com/vc56lLqnlA — Sports China (@PDChinaSports) July 15, 2020

Despite the dates of the transfer season, clubs are likely to conclude their businesses as and when possible and register them during the transfer window. However, it remains to be seen how much the pandemic affects the net spends for various top clubs in Europe.

Chelsea have already signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of the transfer window. Similarly, Barcelona and Juventus have concluded deals for Miralem Pjanić and Arthur Melo. These are all examples of deals completed outside the dates of the transfer window.