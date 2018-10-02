Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Where are they now? Liverpool's Starting XI the last time they played away at Napoli

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
487   //    02 Oct 2018, 18:14 IST

How many of them do you remember?

Liverpool are set to visit Napoli for a Champions League group game, with the objective to maintain their solid start to this season's European campaign. Last season's beaten finalists got off to a fantastic start as they beat UCL favourites Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 at Anfield, in a great game for the neutrals.

Nights like that are proof of how far the Reds have come under John Henry and Fenway Sports Group's ownership. The American took over Liverpool in October 2010, when the club was at its knees. They were at their absolute worst, with the previous ownership controversies hounding over Anfield like a dark cloud and Roy Hodgson as the manager.

The last time Liverpool travelled to Napoli was, in fact, FSG's second game in charge of the club. It ended in a poor 0-0 draw, typical of how the Reds were back then. The contrast between Liverpool then and Liverpool now couldn't be further. Reds fans right now are highly optimistic about their team's chances for silverware this season.

While there were some mainstays in the starting XI, most of Liverpool's team in Naples that night were highly forgettable, reminiscent of those terrible times eight years ago. But what are they up to these days? Let us find out. 

Goalkeeper: Pepe Reina

The Spanish goalkeeper stayed at Liverpool until the summer of 2013, with his best days at the club already long gone. After an unimpressive year in goal for the Reds, Brendan Rodgers replaced him with Simon Mignolet.

Reina moved to Napoli on loan before joining Bayern Munich in 2014. He would return to Napoli the following year, staying there until this summer when he moved to AC Milan on a Bosman transfer. 

Defenders

Martin Kelly

Martin Kelly was a promising talent for Liverpool, blossoming under Hodgson's successor, Kenny Dalglish. However, the defender was very unfortunate with injuries. He had his season ended prematurely three times in a row, halting his progress as top-level Premier League right-back.

Kelly moved to Crystal Palace in 2014 for £2 million and is still at the club. He has been a semi-regular for a while now at Selhurst Park and that is probably as good as it would get for the former Reds talent.

Contact Us Advertise with Us